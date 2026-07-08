The solvency ratio of three public sector general insurers has been below the regulatory minimum for several quarters, prompting the Reserve Bank of India to flag it as a “direct financial stability concern”. Narayanan V examines what’s behind the persistent erosion in solvency & how they can emerge from the crisis

l Why is the RBI concerned about insurers’ solvency ratios?

IN ITS LATEST Financial Stability Report, the RBI has flagged that three general insurers have remained below the regulatory minimum solvency ratio of 150% for five consecutive quarters until Q4FY26, posing a “direct financial stability concern”. The solvency ratio measures an insurer’s ability to meet future policyholder obligations by comparing its available capital with the capital required to absorb unexpected losses. A ratio below 150% indicates insufficient capital to withstand adverse claims experience.

While all life insurers complied with solvency norms during FY26, the general insurance sector showed significantly greater volatility. The continued presence of insurers that remain structurally below the prescribed solvency level, coupled with elevated underwriting losses, means the general insurance sector is the biggest near-term concentration of capital risk within the industry.

l Which are these general insurers?

WHILE THE RBI did not identify the insurers, it is widely understood to refer to the three state-owned general insurers—National Insurance Company, Oriental Insurance Company and United India Insurance Company—which continue to report negative solvency ratios.

l What’s ailing these general insurers?

AN UNFAVOURABLE BUSINESS mix, weak pricing discipline and persistently high claims have kept the three public sector general insurers in the red. Every Rs 100 earned as net premium.

“Business mix and pricing are the key issues. Mindless pursuit of volumes and deep discounting are hurting these insurers,” an industry executive said.

For instance, National Insurance reported elevated claims across several business lines including motor and health. In segments like Marine Hull, National Insurance paid Rs 187 in claims for every Rs 100 of premium earned.

l What do their financials say?

THE THREE INSURERS together reported losses exceeding Rs 11,400 crore in FY26. New India Assurance remained the only profitable PSU general insurer, posting a net profit of Rs 1,384 crore. More than one-third of United India Insurance’s premium income in FY26 came from motor TP, compared with only around 15% for profit-making New India Assurance.

Even the latter reported an incurred claim ratio (ICR) of 113.86% in Motor TP and 108.85% in Motor Own Damage (OD), meaning claims exceeded premium earned in both segments. Meanwhile, Oriental Insurance reported an ICR of around 110% in Motor TP, implying it paid Rs 110 in claims for every Rs 100 earned as net premium. Its Motor OD business reported an ICR of 140.43%. By comparison, ICICI Lombard, the country’s largest private general insurer, reported claim ratios of around 69% in Motor OD and 64% in Motor TP.

l Is there a way out?

THE DEPARTMENT OF Financial Services has asked the three insurers to reduce their claim ratio by three percentage points every year. However, industry executives believe this will not be sufficient. “Even if they implement it, it could take nearly a decade to reach the claim ratios of private insurers such as Bajaj General Insurance or ICICI Lombard,” an industry executive who did not want to be named said.

Instead, they say the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India should introduce a Prompt Corrective Action (PCA)-like framework for financially weak insurers, similar to the RBI’s framework for banks. This could lay down a time-bound roadmap to improve underwriting performance, exit persistently loss-making segments, enhance operational efficiency and facilitate timely capital infusion. Cost rationalisation is another area that requires attention. United India Insurance reported an expense of management ratio of 40.22% in FY26, compared to ICICI Lombard’s ~32%.

l What are the other options available?

CAPITAL INFUSION BY the government is the most immediate solution. Rating agency ICRA recently estimated that the three PSU general insurers would require an equity infusion of Rs 38,900-39,800 crore to achieve the regulatory solvency ratio of 150% by March 2027. The Centre infused Rs 17,450 crore into the three insurers during FY20 and FY21. It also explored merging them with New India Assurance, but the proposal was shelved in favour of restoring solvency through recapitalisation.

Asset monetisation is another option. “Like LIC, the three PSU general insurers own prime real estate and could unlock value from these assets to strengthen their capital base,” a top insurance executive who did not want to be named said. LIC, for instance, plans to monetise more than Rs 45,000 crore worth of real estate. He, however, cautioned that capital infusion alone cannot provide a lasting solution. “In general insurance, growth in business should be accompanied by growth in the investment corpus. If that isn’t happening, fresh capital is merely being used to pay for past claims. That signals that the underlying business model needs fixing,” he said.