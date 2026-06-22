The temporary ban on Telegram in India has yet again raised questions about whether the messaging app makes light of how cybercriminals misuse its privacy and security features. Banasree Purkayastha looks at the issues that led to the suspension in India

Why is Telegram under scrutiny?

The nationwide temporary ban on Telegram ahead of the NEET-UG retest till June 22 turned the spotlight yet again on the messaging service’s propensity to be misused by fraudsters. Its message editing feature remains disabled until June 30.

While the National Testing Agency said the move was in response to the “organised use of the platform by cheating rackets to defraud candidates,” the government had submitted in the Delhi High Court that Telegram has evolved into the “new dark web”, arguing that its architecture and privacy features have made it a preferred tool for cyber-criminals, fraud networks, extremist and terror groups, and operators involved in examination paper leaks.

How is Telegram different from WhatsApp?

While WhatsApp is end-to-end encrypted by default for all chats, subscribers have to share their contact list with parent company Meta. On the other hand, Telegram is known for its strict privacy policies and minimal data collection practices. It has no end-to-end encryption by default.

Only the manually initiated ‘Secret Chats’ get true end-to-end encryption and self-destruct timers. It also allows users to set their account to self-destruct after a period of inactivity. The anonymous forwarding feature prevents forwarded messages from linking back to the sender’s account.

Focus on user privacy its hallmark

Since its launch in 2013, Telegram has focused on messaging with a strong commitment to user privacy. That has made it a favourite with dissidents as in Iran or Azerbaijan. However, that also led to cybercriminals finding it a convenient communication hub.

Unlike US-based Meta which does agree to work with law enforcement authorities, Telegram, founded by Russian-born entrepreneur Pavel Durov, reportedly has not always worked together with governments. In August 2024, Durov was arrested briefly in Paris on allegations of complicity in organised crime, money laundering and other illegal acts facilitated by the app.

Why is the app in the docks?

Unlike dark web forums that require Tor browsers or specific configurations that demand technical expertise, Telegram can be easily accessed from any mobile or desktop device. It also does not require verified personal information for account creation, and users need not expose phone numbers in public groups.

Most importantly, it allows users to create and deploy bots — up to 40 per account compared to one bot per user on WhatsApp as per an I4C report. These bots can be misused by cybercriminals for phishing, ransom-ware delivery, or fraud operations.

According to cyber intelligence firm Kela, its support for public or private groups and broadcast channels could help criminals build large audiences to distribute malware, stolen data, or scam content. Even when Telegram shuts down a channel, communities reform quickly with minimal friction. This makes it hard for law enforcement or moderators to disrupt coordinated criminal activity long-term.

How Telegram has responded

To be fair to Telegram, it has been trying to crack down on criminal activities on the platform. After the arrest of Durov, the platform rolled out stricter moderation. In 2025, more than 43.5 million channels and groups were blocked, as per cybersecurity firm Check Point Software Technologies.

“Moderation activity has continued to accelerate into early 2026, with daily takedowns rising from a historical baseline of roughly 10,000 to 30,000 to a sustained 80,000 to 140,000, punctuated by peaks exceeding 500,000 takedowns in a single day,” it said.

However, Telegram’s scale, usability, and discoverability continue to make it uniquely attractive to cybercriminals. Instead of leaving Telegram, they evolve new ways to operate inside it.

As for the ban in India, Durov has said it would only push exam leaks to other apps. Telegram also told the Delhi High Court that it had already taken down more than 900 links involving unlawful exam-related content.

What the suspension says about the future of online privacy and regulation

The internet freedom foundation has said shutting down Telegram is a band aid solution and a disproportionate answer to exam frauds. It alleged that Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000, under which the ban has been imposed, allows the government to block access to specific information on a computer resource and not switch off an entire intermediary.

It said the current ruling sets a concerning precedent, raising questions about intermediary liability, the government’s blocking powers under Section 69A and whether the restrictions meet constitutional standards of necessity and proportionality. The ban thus raises fundamental questions about the future of digital platforms and the roles of governments and tech companies in regulating online content.