From US software firms to Indian IT majors, shares fell sharply after Anthropic unveiled new capabilities in its Claude AI system. Rishi Raj looks at why markets reacted so strongly, how industry leaders have interpreted the moment, and what questions it raises for the future of software and IT services

l What triggered the sell-off in tech and IT stocks?

THE IMMEDIATE TRIGGER was an announcement by Anthropic around new enterprise-focused capabilities for its Claude AI system. Investors interpreted the update as more than an incremental product release. Instead, it was seen as evidence that AI tools are moving rapidly from being assistants that support human work to systems that can independently execute multi-step business tasks. That shift unsettled assumptions about the durability of revenues across enterprise software, legal tech and IT services, prompting sharp selling in listed technology stocks.

l What exactly did Anthropic announce?

ANTHROPIC EXPANDED THE scope of Claude by enabling it to carry out complex workflows across documents, data and business processes. Rather than responding to single prompts, the system can now sequence tasks — for instance reviewing contracts, summarising risks, generating reports and updating internal records — with limited human intervention. The announcement framed Claude not just as a conversational AI, but as a general-purpose digital worker that can plug into enterprise use cases traditionally served by specialised software or large teams.

l Why did markets see this as a threat?

markets focused less on the technical novelty and more on the economic implications. The fear was that if one AI system can do tasks that today need multiple software subscriptions or huge numbers of skilled employees, then pricing power across those layers could weaken. For enterprise software firms, the concern was potential compression of subscription revenues. For IT services firms, especially those reliant on labour-intensive models, the worry was that clients could demand the same outcomes with fewer billable hours. The sell-off reflected this forward-looking anxiety rather than any immediate earnings impact.

l How this played out in India

INDIAN IT stocks were hit both by global sentiment and by sector-specific concerns. The industry’s business model has historically been built on scale, process efficiency and large delivery teams supporting global clients. Investors extrapolated that AI systems capable of autonomous task execution could reduce demand for certain categories of outsourced work. Some analysts maintain that the sell-off priced in a worst-case scenario without sufficient evidence on adoption, regulation or client behaviour. Others counter that markets are doing what they are meant to do — discounting future risk early, even if the timeline is uncertain.

l Is this the first time AI has rattled software valuations?

Not entirely. markets have periodically reassessed software and services companies as AI capabilities advanced over the past two years. What made this episode distinct was the perception that a single AI platform could straddle multiple enterprise functions, blurring boundaries between software products and services. Earlier AI announcements were often framed as productivity enhancers within existing systems. This time, the narrative shifted towards substitution, a much more disruptive proposition that rattled markets worldwide.

l How industry leaders interpret the moment

REACTIONS FROM TECHNOLOGY leaders have been more measured than those of financial markets. According to Sridhar Vembu, founder of Zoho, the episode underlined how profoundly AI could reshape software-as-a-service models. Long-standing assumptions about how value is created in enterprise software are being challenged, and companies need to adapt rather than assume continuity, he said. Vishal Sikka offered a more evolutionary reading. According to him, AI’s impact should not be seen purely as replacement but as redistribution of capability. AI allows less experienced workers to perform tasks that once required specialists, while deeper judgement and system-level thinking remain hard to automate.

l What does this mean for software and IT services?

THE EPISODE HIGHLIGHTS a transition phase for the technology industry. AI is no longer just a feature to be added to products; it is becoming a platform that can sit across functions. For software firms, this raises questions about differentiation and pricing. For IT services companies, it sharpens the need to move up the value chain, focusing on design, integration and domain expertise rather than pure execution. The immediate market reaction may fade, but the strategic pressure will not.