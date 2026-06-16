The government has cleared E100 fuel regulations, but pure ethanol-vehicles are still some distance away. Meanwhile, E85 fuel is being introduced at select petrol pumps. The rollout of flex-fuel vehicles & supporting infrastructure must be carefully coordinated to make ethanol mobility a success, explains Sanjay Sah

How E85 differs from E20

E20 contains 20% ethanol and 80% petrol. E85 contains 80-85% ethanol, with petrol and permitted components making up the balance. The difference is substantial. E85 is not merely a somewhat stronger version of E20. It is a distinct automotive fuel that requires specially engineered flex-fuel vehicles. Fuel-system components, engine calibration and material are designed for much higher ethanol concentrations.

Can an E20-compatible vehicle use E85?

Am E20 Compatible vehicle should not be assumed to be compatible with E85. High ethanol concentrations require modified fuel pumps, injectors, seals, hoses and engine control software. In some markets, vehicles also need specific cold-start systems. Flex-fuel vehicles can detect or accommodate different ethanol-petrol mixtures and automatically adjust fuelling and ignition. This means they can use E85, E20 or petrol, which is important when E85 is not available.

lWhy is India introducing E85 now?

Recent geopolitical disruptions have highlighted not only energy-price volatility but also the risk of physical fuel supply constraints. India therefore needs to diversify its energy base across fuels and technologies, including ethanol, gas, electric vehicles, hybrids and other alternatives. India has already created substantial ethanol production and distribution capacity through the E20 programme. E85 can provide an addition-al market for ethanol beyond what can be absorbed through universal low-level blending. It could also support domestic agriculture and distilling capacity while reducing dependence on imported crude oil. This is behind the roll out of E85 earlier this month. Higher ethanol-petrol blends (22-30% ethanol) have also been exempted from excise duty, putting their tax treatment at par with E20.

Is E85 cheaper?

E85 was launched around Rs 20 below the prevailing Delhi petrol price. It is cheaper per litre at the initial Delhi price, but consumers should compare the cost per kilometre rather than the pump price alone. Ethanol contains less energy per litre than petrol, so vehicles consume more fuel to travel the same distance. The economic benefit will depend on the fuel price gap, the efficiency of the vehicle, upfront vehicle cost and any additional operating costs.

lWill flex-fuel vehicles cost more?

Initially, Flex-fuel vehicles may carry a premium because of modified fuel-system components, sensors, materials and calibration. This will drop as manufacturers achieve scale. The final cost will also depend on the tax structure and incentives offered for flex-fuel vehicles. Buyers will assess how quickly annual fuel savings can recover the upfront price. The proposition may be more attractive for high daily runs.

Impact on auto makers, OMCs

Auto makers will have to develop, test and certify flex-fuel models while investing in electric vehicles, hybrids, etc. Their key challenge will be assessing the likely scale and stability of E85 demand before committing significant capital. Oil-marketing companies (OMC) will need compatible storage tanks, pipelines, seals, dispensers and stronger fuel quality monitoring. The rollout of vehicles and infrastructure must therefore be coordinated.

Lessons from global markets

Fuel availibilty, competitively priced flex-fuel vehicles, a durable price advantage and a sustainable ethanol supply are crucial for success. Brazil succeeded by creating an integrated ecosystem in which flex-fuel vehicles could use multiple blends and high-ethanol fuel was widely available. Other markets have shown that merely putting millions of compatible vehicles on the road does not guarantee high E85 consumption. Usage remains limited when filling stations are scarce or the price discount is insufficient to offset lower fuel economy.

Navigating the ethanol route

India can initially develop concentrated regional ecosystems. Early clusters can include ethanol producing states, major cities, highway corridors and areas with large government, taxi or commercial fleets. Each cluster would need assured ethanol supply, sufficient filling stations, compatible vehicles, trained dealerships and service support.

ALSO READ Sarvam AI turns unicorn after HCLTech acquires 10.46% stake for 1427cr

The momentum behind fuel diversification should not weaken if crude oil supplies normalise. Investments in alternative fuels require long-term policy certainty and should be seen as part of an energy-security strategy rather than as a response to short-term oil-market disruptions. Ultimately, E85 will succeed not simply because it is cheaper per litre, but because it offers consumers a reliable and competitive cost per kilometre.