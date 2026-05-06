The recent Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore deals prove that the Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of India’s most compelling compounding asset classes. The convergence of scarcity, strategic utility & long-term capital appreciation ensures sustained demand even at elevated valuations, writes Karan Taurani.

A compounding machine disguised as sport

The recent transactions involving franchises such as Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals reinforce a powerful structural reality: the Indian Premier League (IPL) is no longer just a sporting tournament—it is one of India’s most compelling compounding asset classes.

Over the past 15–17 years, IPL franchises have delivered ~15% revenue CAGR and ~18% valuation CAGR, navigating macro cycles with remarkable resilience. This compounding has been driven by exponential growth in media rights—from ~Rs 8,000 crore annually in the 2008–17 cycle to ~Rs 32,700 crore in 2018–22, and now ~Rs 97,000 crore annually in the current cycle—implying ~13–14% long-term growth.

On a per-match basis, media rights have expanded nearly 9x, placing IPL among the most valuable sports properties globally. This sharp monetisation, combined with cricket’s dominance in India’s attention economy, has turned IPL into a rare “attention monopoly” with predictable and scalable cash flows.

A business model built for operating leverage

The IPL franchise model is structurally superior and engineered for operating leverage. Media rights contribute ~75% of revenues, with sponsorships (~20%) and ticketing/others (~5%) forming the balance. For leading teams such as Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and RCB, central rights alone account for ~70%+ of revenues.

Within media rights, a structural shift is underway. Over the past three to four years, television revenues have remained largely stagnant, declining at ~2–3% CAGR, while digital media rights have grown sharply at nearly ~30% CAGR. This divergence reflects a broader transition in consumption patterns, with audiences increasingly shifting toward streaming platforms.

A typical franchise sees revenues scale sharply post media rights cycles, while costs remain controlled—player salaries are capped at ~30–35% of revenue, alongside largely fixed operating costs. This creates powerful operating leverage, with margins expanding significantly as revenues grow.

The result is a rare financial profile—high growth, strong margins, and ROICs (return on invested capital) in excess of ~55–60%—placing IPL franchises among the most capital-efficient consumer assets globally.

India’s sports economy: A cricket monopoly

To understand IPL’s dominance, one must examine India’s sports ecosystem. The industry stands at ~`188 billion, with media contributing ~50% of revenues, sponsorships ~42%, and endorsements just ~7%.

Within this, cricket is overwhelmingly dominant—accounting for ~88–90% of total sports spend and ~94% of media consumption. IPL alone contributes more than half of India’s total sports media spend, highlighting its central role.

This concentration is unparalleled globally and explains why IPL has scaled so rapidly—India is fundamentally a media-driven sports economy, with cricket at its core.

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Global benchmarking

A comparison with global franchises such as Manchester United highlights IPL’s structural advantage—but also its next frontier. Globally, sports ecosystems are more diversified, with media rights contributing roughly about half of revenues, and the balance driven by sponsorships, merchandising, and matchday income. Football dominates global sports monetisation, while cricket remains a relatively small contributor outside India.

The real divergence lies in monetisation depth. Global teams have built powerful fan-driven economies—merchandising, licensing, and global fan engagement form a meaningful revenue layer.

Football clubs like Manchester United and basketball franchises such as Golden State Warriors monetise their fan base across apparel, collectibles, digital content, and licensing ecosystems, often creating multi-billion-dollar global merchandise businesses. In contrast, IPL remains heavily dependent on media rights, with merchandising and fan monetisation still at a nascent stage—highlighting a significant untapped revenue pool.

Another critical gap is matchday economics. Global teams derive a meaningful share of revenues from stadium income—premium seating, hospitality boxes, memberships, and season passes forming a robust annuity stream. IPL, in comparison, generates a relatively small share from ticketing, largely due to limited match inventory and lower pricing power at scale. This remains one of the most under-optimised monetisation levers in the IPL ecosystem.

On the media side, IPL has already made significant strides. Per-match media rights realisations have increased sharply over successive cycles and now compare favourably with several global leagues, underscoring the premium nature of IPL content.

Structurally, this also reflects lifecycle differences. Mature leagues such as the English Premier League or National Basketball Association operate in a steady-state phase with moderate growth and fully monetised ecosystems. IPL, by contrast, is still in a scaling phase—similar to where global leagues were a decade or more ago—offering both growth visibility and monetisation headroom across multiple revenue streams.

Finally, IPL benefits from a unique structural advantage: extremely high viewership density within a compressed two-month window. Unlike global leagues that are spread across the year, IPL concentrates audience attention, advertising demand, and pricing power into a short period. This creates a high-intensity monetisation window, enabling superior pricing power for media rights and sponsorships relative to its duration.

The scarcity premium kicks in

Beyond fundamentals, IPL valuations are increasingly driven by scarcity. Globally, premium sports franchises are tightly held by billionaires, sovereign capital, and large corporates. India is now entering a similar phase. With only 10 IPL teams and rising demand for ownership, these assets are transitioning from operating businesses to “trophy assets.”

As a result, valuations may appear optically expensive but remain structurally justified, driven by limited supply, high visibility cash flows, and strategic relevance.

Historic returns vs future expectations

A key nuance lies in the difference between past and future returns. Early franchise owners benefited from a significantly lower acquisition base. Teams such as RCB and Mumbai Indians were acquired at ~$112 million, while Rajasthan Royals was acquired at ~$67 million. Today, valuations have scaled to ~$1.6–1.8 billion, implying strong compounding over ~15–17 years.

However, for new investors, return expectations need recalibration. At current entry valuations, the next 3–5 years may not replicate historical valuation expansion, as a significant portion of media rights upside is already embedded. The investment lens therefore shifts from short-term internal rate of return (IRR) to long-term ownership of a scarce, high-quality consumer asset.

The next growth curve

Looking ahead the IPL ecosystem continues to expand meaningfully. The current media cycle alone is expected to generate ~Rs 47,700 crore in revenues, reflecting the scale of monetisation already embedded.

A key structural shift is underway within media consumption itself. Over the past three years, sports media spend has seen a sharp reallocation from television to digital platforms. Between 2022 and 2025, television revenues have remained largely stagnant, declining at ~2–3% CAGR, while digital revenues have compounded at nearly ~30% CAGR—driven by rapid OTT adoption and superior targeting capabilities.

This transition is critical. While television advertising growth is likely to remain modest at ~2–3%, digital advertising is expected to sustain a much stronger trajectory, driven by personalised content delivery, higher engagement, and better monetisation yields per user.

For IPL, this implies that the next leg of monetisation will increasingly be digital-led. The shift enhances pricing power for streaming platforms, improves ad yield through targeted advertising, and structurally expands the monetisation pool beyond traditional broadcast economics.

International media rights, currently a small portion of revenues, offer an additional growth runway. Even a moderate uplift in the next media cycle, combined with incremental matches or expansion, can sustain steady growth over the medium term.

Untapped monetisation

The biggest opportunity lies beyond media rights. India’s sports ecosystem remains under-monetised in sponsorships, merchandising, and fan engagement relative to global benchmarks.

IPL is still early in this journey. As India’s consumption deepens and brands increasingly target digital-first audiences, sponsorship intensity and franchise monetisation are likely to scale meaningfully. Emerging areas such as merchandising, gaming integrations, and fintech ecosystems provide additional growth levers.

Why corporates will continue to buy

Ownership dynamics further reinforce why IPL valuations continue to command a premium. Globally, marquee sports franchises are owned by some of the world’s most influential billionaires and corporate groups—not just as financial investments, but as strategic and cultural assets.

India is clearly following a similar trajectory. IPL franchises are now controlled by leading business houses, and for these groups, ownership extends beyond financial returns. IPL franchises offer unmatched national reach, deep consumer engagement, and a powerful platform for brand amplification.

This convergence of scarcity, strategic utility, and long-term capital appreciation ensures sustained demand even at elevated valuations.

From growth story to enduring asset

IPL has transitioned from a high-growth phenomenon to a structural compounding story. While near-term returns may moderate for new investors, the long-term thesis remains intact.

The combination of strong cash flows, high ROICs, scarcity premium, and untapped monetisation avenues (international viewership, merchandise, sponsorships) positions IPL as one of India’s most powerful consumer platforms.

IPL is no longer just about cricket—it is about owning a piece of India’s economic and cultural momentum.

The writer is executive vice-president, Elara Capital

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.