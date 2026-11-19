A Supreme Court’s Twin Star ruling this week protects creditor autonomy within the limits of statutory compliance and group-company boundaries, while an earlier NCLT bankruptcy order on Venugopal Dhoot shows that personal guarantees now carry real consequences for promoters, explains Risham Garg.

When personal guarantees become real

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai’s declaration of former Videocon promoter Venugopal Nandlal Dhoot as bankrupt, in an order passed on November 5, marked an important moment in India’s insolvency regime. On SBI’s petition involving claimed dues of Rs 12,668.06 crore, the tribunal moved the case from failed personal insolvency resolution into bankruptcy under Part III of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The process is instructive. Dhoot proposed repayment of Rs 600 crore over 36 months, substantially dependent on a proposed real estate development project in Siliguri. Creditors rejected the proposal, while the resolution professional noted its dependence on future approvals and unverifiable cash flows, absence of upfront payment, and non-compliance with the consultation requirement under Section 105. Following the termination of the resolution process, SBI applied for bankruptcy within the statutory period.

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Implications of NCLT’s Dhoot bankruptcy order

The real significance of the NCLT order lies elsewhere. The bankrupt person’s estate now vests in the bankruptcy trustee for administration under the Code. But bankruptcy should not be confused with recovery. A Rs 12,668-crore claim says little about what the creditors will ultimately realise. The difficult questions begin after the order: identifying the bankrupt’s estate, determining what is legally available to creditors, and converting assets into distributable value. The case hence carries two messages. For promoters, a personal guarantee is no longer merely supporting documentation; it can culminate in personal bankruptcy. For lenders, obtaining a bankruptcy order is only half the battle. The IBC’s next test is not whether it can declare prominent guarantors bankrupt, but whether its machinery can produce timely, transparent, and meaningful recoveries.

What is the Twin Star ruling?

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday rejected an appeal by Vedanta group’s Twin Star Technologies against an NCLAT order setting aside its Rs 2,962-crore resolution plan for the Videocon group. It upheld the NCLAT’s authority to send back an approved resolution plan to the committee of creditors (CoC) for reconsideration. The CoC determines commerciality. The NCLT and NCLAT determine legality. When a legal defect can only be cured by changing commercial terms, the tribunal must ordinarily return the matter to the CoC.

The dispute arose from the consolidated Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of Videocon and 12 group companies, together with connected proceedings concerning VOVL Ltd and foreign oil-and-gas interests. The judgment thus operates on two levels. Part A concerns the Twin Star resolution plan, treatment of dissenting financial creditors, and the appellate power of remand. Part B concerns the legal boundaries of the insolvency estate within a corporate group. The SC judgment’s unifying theme is fidelity to legally allocated roles: commercial wisdom is protected, but within the IBC limits; corporate-group economics are recognised but cannot erase statutory ownership boundaries.

Factual matrix

The NCLT had approved the Twin Star resolution plan while directing that dissenting financial creditors receive their liquidation entitlement in cash and upfront, before payments to assenting creditors. The NCLAT concluded the plan itself didn’t comply with Section 30(2)(b) or Regulation 38(1)(b) of the CIRP regulations, and that the NCLT had impermissibly modified the plan. It set aside the approval and remitted the matter to the CoC. The CoC resolved to invite fresh expressions of interest, but further steps were halted during the SC appeal. The SC judgment noted the insertion of a proviso to Section 31(2), empowering the adjudicating authority, before rejecting a plan, to give the CoC notice to rectify defects. It treated the amendment as confirmation of the legislative policy already reflected in Essar Steel and Jaypee Kensington: a curable defect should ordinarily be returned to the CoC rather than judicially rewritten or allowed automatically to precipitate liquidation.

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Tensions and unresolved queries

First, the scope of reconsideration after remand remains broad. Second, the judgment clearly rejects six-year non-convertible debenture exposure but does not comprehensively determine every form of deferred monetary payment. Third, the “custodian of public trust” formulation may generate attempts to expand judicial review. The better reading is that it informs the quality of CoC deliberation and statutory compliance, but does not replace the closed grounds of Section 61(3) with a general fairness jurisdiction. Fourth, the entity-based approach leaves India without a complete judicial framework for corporate-group insolvency. That task is better addressed through legislation or carefully framed regulations than ad hoc veil lifting.

The writer is professor of law & registrar, National Law University, Delhi