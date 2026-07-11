The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued nine notices to Swiggy Instamart over multiple consumer complaints alleging the supply of expired, spoiled and contaminated food products. The statutory body said notices were issued under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, after consumers raised concerns over food quality, product safety and regulatory compliance on the quick-commerce platform.

Complaints include expired, spoiled food

According to an Indian Express report, the complaints received by FSSAI alleged that Swiggy Instamart supplied expired, rotten, contaminated and otherwise unsafe food products to customers.

FSSAI has issued 9 notices to Swiggy Instamart following multiple consumer complaints alleging violations under the FSS Act 2006.



The FBO has been directed to submit a detailed explanation & compliance report failing which appropriate legal action will be initiated #FSSAINotice pic.twitter.com/wxejz38L7T — FSSAI (@fssaiindia) July 11, 2026

Among the flagged products were Healthify 100% Whey Protein (1 kg) and Noice Homestyle Madras Mixture with Peanuts, which were allegedly delivered after their expiry dates.

Akshayakalpa Organic Eggs, which consumers claimed were delivered in an expired and rotten condition with a foul odour and visible signs of contamination. Kakke da Paratha was allegedly supplied in a spoiled condition.

An infant food formulation was reportedly found to be deteriorated and contaminated due to improper storage and handling. The report said the same product was allegedly supplied again even after the customer returned the defective item.

Other complaints also involved allegedly contaminated eggs and milk, along with damaged packaged food items. According to the report, FSSAI observed that in several cases, no corrective action was taken despite complaints being escalated.

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Licensing violations flagged

The report said FSSAI also raised concerns over licensing compliance. One notice reportedly alleged that eggs marketed under the “NOICE” brand were being sold under a product category not covered by the company’s existing FSSAI licence.

The regulator reportedly directed the food business operator to stop marketing the product until the necessary licence modifications were obtained.

The notices also highlighted instances of incorrect or invalid FSSAI licence numbers, food business operators allegedly listed under names different from those mentioned in their registrations and concerns relating to seller onboarding and compliance verification.

FSSAI seeks explanation

According to IE, the food regulator has asked the food business operator to submit a detailed response supported by documentary evidence explaining the alleged violations and the circumstances that led to the reported incidents.

FSSAI has also sought details regarding food safety monitoring systems, quality assurance mechanisms, inventory management and stock rotation, storage and hygiene practices, internal food safety controls, consumer grievance redressal systems, and traceability and supervision of food business activities.

The regulator is also examining whether adequate food safety compliance systems are in place across the platform, the report said.

Comes after separate FSSAI notice

This development comes a day after Swiggy, in a filing to the BSE, clarified another notice issued by FSSAI concerning its food ordering and delivery platform “Toing.” According to the company, the prohibition order dated July 6, 2026, related only to observations regarding the updation of licence particulars and did not involve any food safety concerns.

As of now, Swiggy has not publicly responded to the allegations contained in the nine notices relating to Instamart.