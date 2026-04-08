Experion Developers has announced it has clocked Rs 1,800 crore in sales at the launch of its luxury residential project in Sector 151, Noida–Greater Noida Expressway.

The company has sold nearly 400 units in Experion SAATORI located near 3 km from the Sector 148 metro station.

“SAATORI, our second project in Noida following the success of Experion Elements, has witnessed an exceptional response, with Rs 1,800 crore in sales at launch… With its strategic location near key infrastructure corridors, including Jewar Airport, and a rapidly maturing social and corporate ecosystem, we see sustained momentum in both end-user demand and investment interest in this market,” said Priyamvada Navet, Deputy CEO, Experion Developers.

Spread across an exclusive 5-acre, two-side open corner land parcel, SAATORI comprises three standalone towers rising to G+38 floors.

The project is conceived as a low-density, Japanese-inspired lifestyle sanctuary, offering a tranquil residential environment with expansive green spaces and curated wellness amenities. With only four residences per core, it ensures privacy, openness, and unobstructed views.

SAATORI has been designed by leading international consultants, with DPA, Singapore, serving as the architectural consultant and Plandscape, Bangkok, as the landscape design consultant, bringing global expertise and refined sensibilities to the project.

The project offers spacious 3 BHK, and 4 BHK residences giving buyers the flexibility to make this luxury their own.