Former employees of the Flipkart group have approached the boards of Walmart and Flipkart, seeking an exit for their vested employee stock options (Esops) amid repeated delays to the company’s proposed initial public offering (IPO).

About 1,000 former employees of Flipkart, Myntra, Cleartrip, Shopsy, Super Money and ANS Commerce have sent a representation dated October 10 to the two boards, seeking inclusion in the group’s Esop buyback, people aware of the matter said. The group aims to bring together 20,000-30,000 former employees. The representation seeks a dialogue with the company’s management before the terms of the buyback are finalised.

The move follows a letter dated October 1 to Walmart’s board by former senior executives of the group, seeking an exit for their vested options. The signatories reportedly included former Myntra chief executive Mukesh Bansal, former chief business officer Ankit Nagori and former chief financial officer Sanjay Baweja.

Former employees say they retained their options because they were repeatedly told that an IPO was imminent. However, the company has yet to announce a listing date, leaving them uncertain about when they will be able to realise the value of their holdings. Walmart acquired a controlling stake in Flipkart for about $16 billion in 2018 and indicated that year that the company could go public within four years. The listing has since been deferred repeatedly.

In May, Walmart reportedly asked Flipkart to defer its IPO and achieve Ebitda breakeven before the end of FY27. Although Flipkart shifted its domicile from Singapore to India in March, there has been no clarity on the IPO timeline. Sources said the plans were recently dropped following a valuation mismatch.

Current employees have had some opportunities to unlock the value of their stock options. In July, Flipkart conducted a second $50-million buyback round, allowing eligible employees to sell up to 5% of their vested options. Former employees were excluded from the exercise.

Flipkart is now reportedly considering another buyback of options held by current employees between January and March 2027, with Walmart expected to acquire the shares. It remains unclear whether former employees will be offered a separate exit.

Current and former employees together hold options worth about $4 billion, with former employees accounting for roughly half of the total, according to people familiar with the matter.

Former employees fear that, in the absence of a firm IPO timeline, they could have to wait several more years before being able to sell their vested options.

Queries sent to Flipkart and Walmart did not elicit a response till press time.