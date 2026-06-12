TVS Motor and Zoho Corporation-backed electric vehicle maker Ultraviolette on Friday opened its 42nd showroom and second outlet in Chennai, as part of its 100 store target across 70 cities. Co-founder and chief technology officer, Niraj Rajmohan tells Narayanan V about Ultraviolette’s retail expansion strategy, the growth prospects for electric motorcycles, and the impact of fuel price hikes on EV demand. Edited excerpts:

What’s your retail expansion plans?

We are opening our 42nd showroom, which will be our second outlet in Chennai. We are spread across 35 cities. Our immediate roadmap is to expand to about 100 stores across 70 cities. We already have multiple showrooms in markets such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai and Pune, and we expect this trend to continue in some Tier-II cities as well.

We are the only company in the country with two electric motorcycles in the market — the F77, a high-performance electric sports motorcycle, and the X47, a crossover electric street bike. We also have two upcoming launches: the Shockwave lightweight electric bike and the Tesseract electric scooter, slated for a January launch. We are seeing a significant increase in demand for electric vehicles, which is driving our store expansion strategy.

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Have petrol price hikes accelerated consumer interest in electric motorcycles?

Yes, absolutely. Demand tends to grow significantly whenever there is a fuel price hike or changes in the fuel cost structure. All EV companies see increased consumer interest during such periods. EV adoption is still at a nascent stage. Electric scooters account for only about 20% of the scooter market today. In motorcycles, penetration is even lower, with about 99% of the market still in the ICE segment.

We believe the market is well positioned for growth, and these external factors only accelerate and catalyse adoption. The momentum is very noticeable across cities. That is one of the reasons why we are fast-tracking showroom expansion. We are also tracking bookings for our scooter, which have recently crossed 75,000. Every few minutes, we see either a test-ride enquiry or a booking through our online channels, while our stores are witnessing increased walk-ins.

Why haven’t electric motorcycles taken off like scooters?

We view scooters and motorcycles as very different markets. In scooters, the presence of several players helped develop the electric vehicle category. In motorcycles, we were largely the only company bringing a serious electric motorcycle to market for a long time.

Recently, one of the larger incumbents announced an electric motorcycle. We welcome that because whenever another serious player enters the segment, the category grows, awareness increases and the market expands for everyone. I would say the challenge is more about category awareness than anything else. Range anxiety is not really the issue. Once customers own these bikes, they realise they can comfortably get 200-300 km of range.

Ultraviolette is seen as a premium brand. Do you plan to enter the mass-market segment?

The way we see the market, there is a divergence in demand. Owners of 100cc and 125cc motorcycles increasingly aspire to move up to higher-performance motorcycles, which is evident from the growth of 150cc and 200cc segments. At the same time, in urban markets where utility is the primary consideration, there is a shift towards scooters. That is precisely why our product portfolio is expanding across both motorcycles and scooters.

Today, we are much closer to price parity. When we started, our products were priced at around ₹3.5 lakh, which was a premium over comparable ICE vehicles. Today, our starting price is about ₹2.5 lakh. We are steadily moving towards more accessible segments. We have announced the Shockwave at ₹1.75 lakh and the Tesseract scooter at ₹1.45 lakh. For now, we believe these segments offer enough headroom for growth. Within these categories alone, we see demand scaling to around 20,000 units a month, and that is what we are planning our manufacturing capacity around.