ESDS Software Solution has launched Swaraj Sethu, a unified DevSecOps platform aimed at helping enterprises manage software development, deployment, infrastructure and security through a single environment, according to an official statement.

The launch comes as enterprises scale AI and cloud workloads, increasing the need for faster software delivery alongside stronger security and governance controls. Gartner estimates global AI spending will reach $4.7 trillion by 2029, up from $1.8 trillion in 2025.

The company claims that Swaraj Sethu combines source control, continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD), Kubernetes operations, infrastructure-as-code, configuration management, secrets management, observability and security controls.

The platform is designed to address the fragmentation created when enterprises use multiple tools for development, infrastructure, monitoring and security. It supports multi-tenancy, role-based access controls, single sign-on, audit trails and context switching across tenants and environments. ESDS said the platform offers more than 88 granular RBAC permissions, the statement mentioned.

The platform is available as a self-hosted product, including deployment on customer-managed Kubernetes infrastructure and isolated or air-gapped environments. It is also available as a SaaS offering through Swaraj Cloud.

Piyush Somani, Managing Director and Chairman, ESDS Software Solution Limited , said, “As software development accelerates, the DevSecOps layer must evolve from fragmented toolchains into a unified engineering environment built for greater speed, security and control.” Adding to it he mentioned that “Swaraj Sethu brings source control, CI/CD, Kubernetes operations, infrastructure-as-code, configuration management, observability, security and governance onto one platform”.

India is also stepping up investments in AI infrastructure. The government said in February that more than $200 billion of AI-related investment could come into the country over the following two years, while plans were announced to expand national AI compute capacity.

Komal Somani, Whole Time Director, ESDS Software Solution Limited , said “digital sovereignty is becoming an important consideration for enterprises seeking greater control over data and digital environments”.