Qube Cinema’s premium large-format cinema, EPIQ, plans to expand its chain to 20 locations as it aims to build a national footprint. The brand has been growing in Southern India and intends to venture into other markets. Qube launched EPIQ at the E-Square Multiplex in Pune, marking its first entry into the western region. A new property is set to open in four months in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, with five additional projects currently in the pipeline. Ongoing discussions with other developers, including a project in Mumbai and various cities.

EPIQ currently operates in key southern markets: Sullurpet, Coimbatore, Calicut, Madurai, Thanjavur, Hyderabad, Thrissur, Rajapalayam, and Chennai.

National Footprint

Harsh Rohatgi, CEO of Qube Cinema, stated that the COVID-19 pandemic had slowed their rollout; however, they are now poised to expand and become more than just a regional player. He noted that while it took IMAX 25 years to establish 23 theatres, Qube believes it can achieve this milestone more quickly. Rohatgi emphasized that having the right content is essential to attract audiences, and large-format cinema plays a crucial role in this.

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The EPIQ experience launched in Pune at E-Square Leisure, one of Maharashtra’s earliest multiplex chains. Hemant Panchamiya, managing director of E-Square Leisure, mentioned that cinema exhibitors are becoming less interested in investing in large-screen theatres due to diminishing returns and declining occupancy rates. The payback period for these investments has increased from 3-4 years to approximately 7-10 years. He noted that foot traffic has decreased, with occupancy rates dropping from 50% to around 30% for Pune theatres.

Economics of Large-Format Screens

Panchamiya explained that they have worked out a revenue-sharing agreement with the property developer, VJ, and an understanding with Qube Cinema to ensure the viability of the two EPIQ screens at their theatre and the sharing of risks. He stated that EPIQ is more economical to operate than Dolby Vision, which requires significant upfront investments in equipment.

Upcoming blockbuster films, such as Varanasi and Ramayan, are expected to be featured on EPIQ screens. The EPIQ auditorium boasts a wall-to-wall large-format screen and stadium-style seating, utilising Barco 4K RGB laser projection, Dolby Atmos immersive audio, and an optimised 1.89:1 screen aspect ratio, suitable for both flat and scope formats. Films are mastered by Qube into EPIQ-optimised Digital Cinema Packages (DCPs), enhancing each title for a superior large-format presentation.

The first EPIQ screen, the largest in South Asia, was launched in 2019 at the V EPIQ Theatre in Sullurpet, Andhra Pradesh. The company’s business includes Qube Wire, a global content distribution service for 6,000 connected theatres; iCount, a camera-based solution for occupancy measurement; Slydes, an automated system for creating just-in-time Digital Cinema Packages; and Qube Cinema Network, an advertising network that allows centralised control of advertising while providing local control over movie selection.