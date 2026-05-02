Hong Kong-based global apparel major Epic Group inaugurated its Trimetro Manufacturing Campus at Kalibati Industrial Estate in Khordha district, Odisha.

The $100 million (approx. ₹950 crore) investment facility, located 46 km away from Bhubaneswar, is billed as India’s first fully net-zero carbon and net-zero water garment production unit, setting a benchmark for sustainable industrial development. It was partially funded by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) through a $100 million debt financing package.

The campus, spread across 40 acres, was inaugurated by Sampad Chandra Swain, minister of industries, Odisha, in the presence of key dignitaries: Aboli Sunil Naravane, director, Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL), Prashant Kumar Jagdev, MLA, Khordha and Ranjan Mahtani, founder & chairman, Epic Group. Other key industry stakeholders and government officials were also present during the inauguration ceremony.

Highlighting the state’s industrial evolution, Swain said, “The inauguration of Trimetro’s manufacturing unit is a proud moment for Odisha. This net-zero-carbon, water‑positive campus creates livelihoods and opportunities.”

The Trimetro facility is expected to create around 10,000 direct jobs, with women constituting almost 80% of the workforce. “Nearly 80% of the workforce in this unit are women, which sets a benchmark for inclusive, women-led development,” Swain said.

With a core focus on achieving net-zero carbon emissions, Trimetro integrated renewable energy sources such as onsite and offsite solar power and sustainable biomass with energy-efficient systems, and battery storage to reduce emissions while delivering scalable manufacturing capabilities.

The campus has also achieved a net-positive water balance by pioneering water conservation and recycling systems.

Green Blueprint

The garment unit aligns with Odisha’s vision of becoming a hub for sustainable and employment-intensive industries. “The Government of Odisha stands firmly behind this vision, preparing youth through focus skill initiative,” stated Swain.

Women-Led Development

Trimetro’s apparel unit has advanced manufacturing facilities that comply with environmental norms and support inclusive economic growth. The facility is designed to produce 20 million garments annually for leading global brands.

“At Epic, we believe that industrial progress and environmental responsibility go hand in hand. The Trimetro Manufacturing Campus is the embodiment of this belief — a model for how manufacturing can grow sustainably while contributing to the well-being of people and the planet. This is more than a factory; it is a blueprint for the future of global manufacturing,” said Mahtani.

Speaking to FE, Mahtani said, “Odisha’s skilled workforce, investor-friendly policies and robust textile ecosystem provided us the confidence to invest in Khordha.”

The Trimetro campus in Khordha, built in a record 15 months, highlights a strategic move to boost India’s textile and industrial sector, underscoring a shift towards green manufacturing with a future-ready climate-resilient infrastructure that includes super-insulated buildings and biodiverse green spaces, positioning Odisha as a major emerging hub in the global apparel supply chain.

The campus sets a bold precedent — proving that sustainable, women-led manufacturing can power India’s global apparel future.

(The writer was in Bhubaneswar on invitation from Epic Group)