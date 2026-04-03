Emcure Pharmaceuticals has announced a 55% price reduction for the semaglutide weight-management drug, Poviztra. The 0.25 mg dose of Poviztra will now be available for Rs 999 per week. Across all doses, the average price reduction is around 47%.

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Disrupting the Market

Emcure is the first Indian company to exclusively distribute and commercialise Poviztra, a second brand of Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide injection for obesity. Novo Nordisk recently reduced the prices of its diabetes and weight-loss drugs, Ozempic by 36% and Wegovy by 48% in India, due to increased competition from low-priced generics produced by Indian drugmakers.

Satish Mehta, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Emcure Pharma, stated that the new pricing for Poviztra will make weight management therapies more accessible and affordable for a broader patient base in India, which is facing a growing obesity epidemic.

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New Dosage Pricing

The prices for the various dosages of Poviztra have been significantly reduced. The 0.25 mg dose has dropped from Rs 8,790 to Rs 3,999. The price for the 0.5 mg dose has been cut to Rs 4,999 from Rs 11,200. The 1 mg dose is reduced from Rs 11,200 to Rs 5,999; the 1.7 mg dose is now priced at Rs 7,999, down from Rs 13,000; and the 2.4 mg dose is available for Rs 8,999, a reduction from Rs 15,000. This price revision is effective from April 3, 2026.