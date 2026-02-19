Embraer and Mahindra Group on Wednesday announced plans to establish a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in India for the C-390 Millennium aircraft, subject to its selection in the Indian Air Force’s Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) programme.

The proposed MRO capability would provide in-country maintenance and lifecycle support for the C-390 fleet, aimed at ensuring high operational readiness and availability. The announcement builds on the companies’ October 2025 partnership to produce the aircraft in India, positioning the bid within the government’s ‘Make in India’ framework.

The C-390 is a next-generation medium-lift military transport aircraft with a payload capacity of up to 26 tonnes and higher speed and range than comparable platforms, built for troop and cargo transport, airdrops, medical evacuation and humanitarian missions. The aircraft can also be configured for air-to-air refuelling.



Bosco da Costa Junior, President and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security, said the company aims to deliver a long-term support ecosystem tailored to India’s operational and industrial needs. Vinod Sahay, Member of the Group Executive Board, Mahindra Group, said a domestic MRO would enhance aircraft availability and operational autonomy.

Beyond the IAF requirement, Embraer is evaluating India as a potential regional hub to support other C-390 operators, expanding its aerospace footprint in the country.