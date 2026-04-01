EKA Mobility, an electric vehicle company, said it has confirmed orders for 6,000 e-buses to be delivered over the next two years. The company reported a fivefold year-on-year growth in volume, achieving 1,143 units in FY26.

Manufacturing Surge

Sudhir Mehta, founder and chairman of EKA Mobility, highlighted the strong business momentum across various segments, attributing wins to the PM e-Bus Sewa and PM E-DRIVE schemes. “We are not only scaling up our volumes but also expanding our manufacturing footprint by adding a new plant and increasing our planned annual capacity to 10,000 buses, 6,000 trucks, and 24,000 small commercial vehicles (SCVs),” Mehta stated. EKA currently has two operational manufacturing facilities in Pune, and a plant in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, will become operational soon.

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The company’s entry into the heavy-duty electric truck market has significantly contributed to its growth in FY26. This year, EKA diversified into the medium and heavy-truck segments in addition to its existing bus and SCV portfolio.

EKA has also started deploying electric buses in Africa, with the EKA e-bus having entered Zanzibar, and the first shipments dispatched to South Africa. Future exports are planned for Ethiopia and Uganda, and the company is forming local partnerships for bus assembly in the region. In addition to its initial focus on East, West, and South Africa, EKA plans to expand into the Middle East and Australia. The company has entered into a strategic agreement with the Kerchanshe Group for CKD (Completely Knocked Down) assembly and distribution across Africa, and signed an agreement with NBFI Capital for manufacturing electric buses in Australia.

Global Ambitions

EKA aims to play a significant role both domestically and internationally. According to Mehta, India is competitive in this sector and has the potential to lead it. The growth in volumes has enabled EKA to lower production costs and offer competitive pricing in export markets. Mehta mentioned that they are capitalising on the strong demand for alternatives to Chinese products. Unlike Chinese manufacturers, who typically do not share their software and source code, EKA has developed its own software, which will be made accessible to customers.

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Mehta said Indian e-buses benefit from lower labour and operational costs. Domestic sourcing of raw materials, excluding battery cells and chips, is helping to further reduce costs, with EKA increasing its local sourcing from 65% to 85%. The company has designed and engineered its own technology, thereby reducing reliance on imports, Mehta said.

EKA has achieved Production Linked Incentive certification across multiple platforms.