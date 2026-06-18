Electric commercial vehicle maker EKA Mobility is gearing up for a major capacity expansion with an all-new 50-acre manufacturing facility at Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh This new facility, according to the brand, will help more than double its current electric bus production capacity. While EKA’s existing plant at Koregaon Bhima near Pune can manufacture around 400 buses a month, the new facility will add another 600 units of monthly capacity.

Rohit Srivastava, Business Head and Chief Growth Officer at EKA Mobility, said most of the company’s orders have been secured through PM E-Drive, PM eBus Sewa and various state transport tenders, including contracts from Mumbai, Nagpur, Odisha, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad.

Scaling Production

The expansion comes at a time when EKA has an order book of around 10,000 electric buses, with nearly 6,000 units slated for delivery over the next two years. The company has also begun exports, with electric buses being deployed in Africa. The first batch from an order of 50 buses is expected to become operational shortly.

“Deliveries are already underway across multiple markets. Nagpur deliveries have been completed, Odisha is substantially executed, and deliveries have commenced in Jaipur. Deliveries in Andhra Pradesh are expected to begin shortly. Deployment schedules are linked to depot readiness and charging infrastructure availability,” Srivastava said.

As part of its product expansion strategy, EKA plans to launch its electric coach platform by January 2027 and has already secured orders for 500 units.

Expanding the Fleet

To expand its reach in public transportation category, EKA has also developed an articulated electric bus, which is currently undergoing certification, while development of 9-metre and 10-metre electric double-decker buses is underway, with both models expected to be ready next year, FE can confirm.

The company is also working to make electric school transportation more affordable by developing lower-cost school buses with optimised battery configurations. It aims to reduce the cost of a 9-metre electric school bus from Rs 85,00,000 to around Rs 60,00,000.

According to the company, electric bus penetration could rise to 30-35 % over the next one to two years, supported by favourable economics, urbanisation, energy security concerns, government initiatives and ESG commitments. EKA has deployed commercial vehicles across 15 states and recorded five-fold growth in FY26, selling 1,143 units.

Backed by VDL Groep, Mitsui & Co., NIIF India-Japan Fund and Enam Holdings, EKA has raised around ₹2,000 crore towards product development, manufacturing and technology. The company has developed 14 vehicle platforms in-house with an R&D investment of nearly ₹500 crore and is also setting up two assembly facilities in Africa, including one in Zanzibar, which is expected to become operational next year.