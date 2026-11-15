US-based accounting and advisory firm EisnerAmper is looking to expand its India presence beyond its global capability centre (GCC) model. The firm plans to build a market-facing business focused on cross-border advisory services and Indian companies seeking to enter the US market, Karthick Venkatakrishnan, managing director, EisnerAmper India, told FE.

The shift comes as the firm completes 20 years in India and crosses 1,000 employees across its four offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. While its India operations have traditionally supported global client delivery, the firm now plans to build its brand and develop a domestic client base, targeting segments where it sees a competitive advantage.

“We (till recently) primarily operated as a GCC. I think in the next 10 years we would want to get EisnerAmper’s name brand out there in the industry, across the various business communities,” Venkatakrishnan said.

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The firm’s India strategy will centre on the India-US business corridor rather than competing in the domestic audit and tax markets, where it sees limited differentiation. “Our USP that we’re looking to bring in is going to be in the Indo-US corridor. So, you know, both in terms of clients and practices, which are focusing both on the Indo-US side is where we really plug in. That’s our area of expertise, both on both sides of the ocean,” Venkatakrishnan said.

It is targeting Indian companies looking to establish or expand operations in the US, as well as American businesses exploring an India presence. Under its ‘Coming to America’ programme, EisnerAmper assists Indian companies, from startups to established businesses, with go-to-market strategies, tax structuring, regulatory requirements and setting up operations in the US.

The India-US trade agreement could further open opportunities for the firm in this area. “It would help us greatly in that because that’s the area that we operate in. And those are services that we are registered on both sides of the ocean for us to be able to deliver,” Venkatakrishnan said. He added that the agreement would create opportunities to address the requirements of clients on both sides.

The firm sees opportunities across financial services, real estate, technology and life sciences, with a particular focus on investment funds, private equity, venture capital and SaaS businesses.

The expansion comes as India’s contribution to its global operations increases. EisnerAmper has around 5,000 employees globally. “From a billable hours standpoint, our India colleagues actually are doing a bit better, pound for pound, about 23 percent of billable hours are serviced from India. In our most recent fiscal year performance, our India team produced 800,000 hours of client work, which was a huge milestone,” Matt Morgan, chief operating officer of EisnerAmper, said.

The firm expects this to approach one million hours in the coming year.

Morgan added that India’s contribution was becoming increasingly significant to the firm’s global business, with employees integrated into international client delivery teams and undergoing the same training as their global counterparts.

“They take the same training and are part of the same client delivery teams. And so, the success of Eisner Amper and the success of Eisner Amper India are tied together intrinsically, and it’s part of our broader firm-wide strategy,” he said.