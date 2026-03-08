The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is set to take over the investigation into an alleged bank fraud case worth Rs 1,085.19 crore involving industrialist Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications, officials said. The case follows a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Senior ED officials said the agency will launch a parallel money laundering probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, treating the CBI FIR as the predicate offence. Summons are expected to be issued to Ambani in connection with the case. The ED typically investigates money laundering based on FIRs from other agencies rather than registering independent cases.

The CBI had filed the FIR on March 5, naming Reliance Communications, Anil Dhirajlal Ambani (erstwhile director), former director Manjari Ashok Kacker, and others. The complaint was lodged by Punjab National Bank (PNB) and relates to alleged cheating and misuse of loan funds between April 2013 and March 2017. The total alleged loss is Rs 1,085.19 crore, including Rs 621.39 crore to Punjab National Bank and Rs 463.80 crore to United Bank of India.

The ED has previously probed multiple money laundering cases linked to Anil Ambani and his group. In February, the agency provisionally attached Ambani’s iconic Pali Hill residence, ‘Abode’, in Mumbai, valued at Rs 3,716.83 crore, in connection with an earlier RCom-related bank fraud case. According to ED statements, the cumulative value of attached properties across the group now exceeds Rs 15,700 crore. The attachments followed allegations that loans exceeding Rs 40,185 crore to domestic and foreign lenders were diverted through related-party transactions and fictitious dealings.