The mandatory rollout of E20 petrol has led to vehement pushback and repeated clarifications from the government over the past year. Motorists have repeatedly questioned whether older vehicles could suffer corrosion, wear or reduced performance — even as the Centre announced excise duty exemptions for yet-to-be-released concentrations of 22, 25, 27 and 30 percent ethanol blending last month. A new study suggests that complaints about mileage and engine performance have also grown sharply over the past two months.

According to a survey by LocalCircles, a growing number of petrol vehicle owners are now reporting significant mileage drop and “unusual increase” in wear and tear. It also reported a significant surge in such complaints since May — with more than half the respondents flagging these issues. A separate survey conducted by the same organization in mid-June indicated that 43% prospective vehicle buyers may now defer or avoid vehicle purchases in the next 12 months due to concerns over E20 petrol and the upcoming E30 transition.

“A survey conducted in June 2026 finds that the proportion of pre-2023 petrol vehicle owners reporting a mileage drop of over 10% has surged from 45% in May 2026 to 66% in June 2026. Those reporting an unusual increase in wear and tear or need for repairs has nearly doubled from 29% to 55% in the same one-month period,” the LocalCircles report explained.

What did the survey find?

The survey — which received over 44,000 responses from owners of petrol vehicles (pre-2023) located across 305 districts of India — indicates that owner-reported pain points around mileage and mechanical wear have worsened sharply within a single month of continued E20 usage. Lakhs of consumers also said that their real-world experience does not match the official Automotive Research Association of India estimate of a 1% to 6% dip in fuel efficiency. LocalCircles added that several independent real-world tests now peg losses at 8% to 12% in older cars.

Key findings as per the survey:

Over 6 in 10 owners of pre-2023 petrol vehicles confirm that fuel efficiency or mileage has reduced by over 10% since early 2025. The number of people experiencing this drop with E20 petrol rose from 45% in May 2026 to 66% in June 2026.

Over 5 in 10 owners of pre-2023 petrol vehicles confirm that they experienced an increase in wear and tear, or need for repairs since early 2025. The figure rose from 29% in May 2026 to 55% in June 2026 for those using E20 petrol.

Does E20 fuel lead to lower fuel efficiency?

Industry officials have acknowledged a minor trade-off to the E20 blend: a slight reduction in fuel efficiency because of its lower energy content. A Reuters report citing industry officials put this figure in the the 3% to 3.5% range — but noted that the fuel’s higher octane rating can ‌help carmakers design future engines with higher compression ratios, which could improve performance, torque, drivability and even fuel efficiency.

The director of the Automotive Research Association of India told news agency ANI during a recent interview that vehicles on E20 fuel showed a 2% to 6% drop in fuel consumption during tests. Dr Reji Mathai said these studies were designed to isolate the impact of the fuel blend under controlled laboratory conditions and sought to assess the impact of E20 compared to E10.

“We studied varied vehicles, selected by Original Equipment Manufacturers along with us. Some were 10 years old, some around 8 years old, and some 3 to 4 years old. These vehicles, when tested, showed a range of around 2 to 6% drop in fuel consumption,” he said.

Auto industry defends ethanol fuel mandate amid backlash

Officials have pushed back vehemently against the claims — noting that years of testing and service data showed no evidence of widespread vehicle damage. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also dismissed concerns about E20 fuel attracting pests or damaging vehicle engines as mere “rumours” circulating on social media. He insisted that the government remained open to constructive criticism, but urged people to rely on scientific evidence rather than misinformation.

“We did not invent the concept of ethanol usage; work on this has been going on for a century…India, the Congress government was the first to formulate a plan for this in India. I recall my time as Ambassador to Brazil–specifically between 2006 and 2008. Sharad Pawar was the Agriculture Minister around that time. We had set a target of achieving 5% biofuel blending across ten states and union territories, though we were unable to meet it–we stalled at 1.4%,” ANI quoted Puri as telling the media in Rajasthan.

A separate Reuters report also cited representatives from Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotorCorp and Toyota Kirloskar Motor as reiterating that even older vehicles can ⁠run safely on E20. Maruti Suzuki’s senior executive officer for corporate affairs said at a press conference that the manufacturer had “tested E10 cars which were prevalent before 2023 on E20 fuel for all parameters and not found ⁠anything of concern”. India’s largest carmaker said it had serviced more than 15 million older cars over the past two years that were not certified for E20 and found no fuel-related problems.