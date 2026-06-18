Kabeer Biswas, founder of failed hyperlocal delivery startup Dunzo, is in advanced talks to raise about $9 million for his new venture M, according to people familiar with the matter, as investors place fresh bets on an emerging category of AI-powered household assistants that has yet to prove either consumer demand or a scalable business model.

The venture reflects a growing belief among entrepreneurs that advances in generative AI, voice interfaces and workflow automation can automate household decision-making. Rather than building delivery networks or marketplaces, startups in the segment are attempting to coordinate everyday activities such as grocery purchases, meal planning, domestic staffing and recurring household needs.

Yet the category remains largely untested. While groceries, food delivery and household services have become increasingly digitised, it remains unclear whether consumers will pay subscription fees for software that manages those activities on their behalf. Industry executives say many such products still rely on significant human intervention behind the scenes, raising questions about scalability and profitability.

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Premium Pilot

Founded by Biswas and former Dunzo executive Kartik Mishra, M is building what it describes as a household AI agent designed to run a home. The company is currently piloting the service across about 200 households in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar neighbourhood and is targeting families with annual incomes of more than Rs 50 lakh. Pricing is expected to remain below Rs 10,000 a month. Whether household management becomes a scalable software business or another labour-intensive concierge service is likely to determine whether the model succeeds.

Capital Influx

The proposed financing would extend a seed round that closed at $11 million in April, taking total funding to around $20 million. Existing investors Peak XV Partners, Blume Ventures and Cred are expected to participate alongside new backers, sources said. The April round valued the startup at about $32 million, with the extension likely to come at a modest premium. A consumer-facing launch is expected within the next three to four months.

M is among a growing number of startups targeting the opportunity. Former Policybazaar co-founder Tarun Mathur’s Hulp, Swiggy’s Crew, Pokus, Faff, Aviha, Robin Home, Khwaaish, Namak.io, Cookmate and Ask Feedy are also building products aimed at automating household decisions and tasks. However, none has yet demonstrated meaningful scale, underscoring the experimental nature of the market.

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For Biswas, the venture marks a return to consumer services after Dunzo’s collapse.

Investors backing M are effectively wagering that AI can unlock a consumer category that previous generations of technology could not. Whether that bet results in a software platform or another operationally intensive consumer service remains the key question hanging over the sector.