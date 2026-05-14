In a move which could design the regulatory contours of Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) TV ecosystem, stakeholders across the broadcasting, telecom and digital sectors have submitted views to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on whether app-based linear television services should be regulated like cable and DTH platforms or continue under the OTT framework.

The discussion revolves around FAST platforms, which stream scheduled television channels over apps, websites and connected TVs.

Bharti Telemedia, the Airtel-backed DTH operator, in its submissions to TRAI said that the current framework has created a regulatory asymmetry where the same linear television content is available through licensed DTH platforms and unregulated internet services, but under entirely different compliance structures.

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“The market reality has converged, the regulation has not,” Airtel said in its submission.

Regulatory Asymmetry

Citing TRAI data, Bharti Telemedia said DTH subscribers declined from 66.62 million in December 2022 to 50.99 million in December 2025, meanwhile connected TV adoption and FAST consumption surged. The company added that licensed distribution operators continue to face tariff regulation, carriage obligations and licensing requirements, while FAST platforms distribute similar content without equivalent oversight.

Therefore, airtel proposed that all ALTD providers should be classified as distribution platform operators under a formal authorisation framework. It also sought parity rules under which any channel offered free on FAST platforms should not simultaneously be classified as a pay channel on DTH and cable platforms.

The company further added that advertising economics have become skewed in favour of internet platforms. According to Airtel, DTH operators receive no share of advertising revenues generated on television channels, whereas FAST platforms increasingly monetise the same feeds through targeted digital advertising and revenue-sharing arrangements with broadcasters.

But OTT and digital players strongly opposed any attempt to classify FAST platforms as telecom or broadcasting carriage services.

Constitutional Pushback

In one of the most detailed submissions, JioStar argued that ALTD and FAST services operate at the application layer of the internet and cannot be equated with telecom infrastructure merely because they distribute content online. The company warned that interpreting every internet-based dissemination of audio-visual material as a ‘telecommunication service’ would collapse the long-recognised distinction between telecom carriage infrastructure and internet-based content services.

“Adopting an interpretation whereby every internet-based dissemination of audio-visual material constitutes a telecommunication service would lead to manifestly excessive and constitutionally problematic consequences,” JioStar said.

The company argued that such an interpretation could potentially draw OTT streaming platforms, digital publishers, gaming services, cloud applications, social media intermediaries and even ordinary websites into a telecom licensing framework merely because content is transmitted through electromagnetic systems.

JioStar further said that FAST platforms do not own or operate the underlying telecom infrastructure used for transmission. Instead, telecom service providers and internet service providers perform the actual network transmission function through broadband, fibre and mobile networks.

“It is important to note that ALTD / FAST application providers do not engage in the ‘transmission, emission or reception’ of signals via electro-magnetic systems,” the company stated.

Jio Platforms had a similar position, contending that scheduled or channel-like presentation of content does not automatically convert OTT services into television broadcasting. The company said FAST services remain part of the OTT ecosystem because consumers access them over the open internet using independent broadband subscriptions, unlike cable or DTH services where carriage and content are bundled together.

Industry body IAMAI also opposed bringing FAST services under telecom-style regulation, by citing that TRAI lacks statutory jurisdiction over application-layer internet services. It said that such services are already governed under existing legal frameworks including the Information Technology Rules, 2021 and the Consumer Protection Act.

Smart TV manufacturers, meanwhile, sought to distance themselves from any direct regulatory responsibility. LG Electronics told TRAI that television manufacturers merely provide hardware, operating systems and user interfaces through which consumers access FAST applications, and therefore cannot be classified as distributors of television content. The company added that regulatory obligations, if introduced, should apply only to application providers that aggregate channels, negotiate content rights and exercise editorial control over programming.



The comments signify that the lines between traditional broadcasting and internet streaming continue to blur with a regulator decision awaited that could decide the next phase of television distribution.