Dream Sports, the parent group behind Dream11, has launched DreamStreet, an AI-powered stock broking platform aimed at simplifying investing for retail users, particularly first-timers who have stayed away from markets due to perceived complexity, the company said in a statement.

At launch, DreamStreet will offer stocks and ETFs, with Futures & Options (F&O) and IPOs expected to go live in the coming weeks. The platform features stock recommendations from SEBI-registered Research Analysts and Investment Advisors, and includes an AI companion called Veda that provides insights and analysis.

DreamStreet operates under Finverse Platform Private Limited, a SEBI-registered stock broker and a subsidiary of Sporta Technologies Private Limited, which is Dream Sports’ holding entity. It holds membership on both the NSE and BSE.

“A significant number of potential investors remain on the sidelines due to a lack of clarity and confidence around investing. With DreamStreet, we aim to bridge this gap,” said Rahul Mirchandani, co-founder and CEO of DreamStreet.

The platform offers fully digital account opening and plans to roll out additional capabilities over the coming months.

The move marks the latest expansion of the Mumbai-based startup’s broader financial services and wealth management portfolio. It first forayed into financial services with the launch of Dream Money in May 2025, which allows users to invest in gold, fixed deposits, and mutual funds.

The pivot came after the government’s online gaming law forced the company to shut down its core real money fantasy gaming app while wiping out 95% of it’s revenue. In December, Dream Sports announced that it had split itself into eight businesses each with its own leaders. The company has also investmented in sports leagues, including a Mumbai rugby team and an England professional football club. It also runs a philanthropic arm, Dream Sports Foundation.