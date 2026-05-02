Avenue Supermarts, the operator of the DMart chain of stores in India, on Saturday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 657 crore for the March quarter (Q4) of FY26, marking a jump of 19.2% year-on-year from Rs 551 crore reported a year ago. The net profit is attributable to the equity holders of the company. However, Q4 bottomline was below street estimates of Rs 806 crore for the period.

Sequentially, the retailer reported a 23.3% decline in net profit and a 2.3% dip in revenue versus the December quarter (Q3), pointing to a contrast in performance between the year-on-year and sequential periods.

The company’s consolidated revenue also grew 19% year-on-year to Rs 17,684 crore in Q4 versus Rs 14,872 crore reported in the same period last year. Q4 topline was ahead of street estimates of Rs 16,412 crore, on a spike in buying, especially in March.

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Expansion Milestones

The company said that geopolitical tensions led to a temporary spurt in consumer buying in March, which normalised toward the end of the month. It said that its operations did not face any significant supply chain disruptions due to the Iran war.

The company reported a strong operating performance for Q4, with consolidated earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rising 26.7% year-on-year to Rs 1,211 crore from Rs 955 crore reported last year. Margins also improved, expanding to 6.8% from 6.4% reported in the same period last year.

Avenue Supermarts continued its expansion momentum in Q4FY26, adding 58 stores during the quarter and crossing the milestone of 500 DMart stores.

Profitability remained steady, with PAT margin unchanged at 3.7% compared to Q4FY25, while basic earnings per share (EPS) increased to Rs 10.09 from Rs 8.47 a year ago.

Anshul Asawa, Managing Director & CEO of Avenue Supermarts, said the DMart (brick-and-mortar) business delivered steady growth in Q4FY26. Asawa added that mature stores—those operational for over two years—posted growth of 10.8% during the quarter, compared with 8.1% in Q4FY25. Gross margins saw a slight improvement, while costs remained broadly aligned with overall business growth.

E-Commerce Rationalization

On the company’s ecommerce operation in Q4, Vikram Dasu, Whole Time Director & CEO of Avenue E-Commerce, said that DMart Ready continued to focus on key metro towns.

“We have further rationalised our delivery channels with renewed focus on home delivery as the preferred channel. We have discontinued our operations in one city during the quarter. As of March 31, 2026, we operate in 18 cities,” he said.

DMart reported a strong full-year performance for FY26, with total revenue rising 15.9% year-on-year to Rs 68,821 crore. Ebitda grew 15.6% year-on-year to Rs 5,187 crore, while profit after tax (PAT) increased 9.7% year-on-year to Rs 2,970 crore.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the year stood at Rs 45.65, up from Rs 41.61 in FY25. The company also continued its expansion momentum in FY26, adding 85 stores during the year.