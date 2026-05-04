Avenue Supermarts delivered a solid set of numbers for the March quarter, but the market response suggests investors are looking beyond headline growth.

The owner of the DMart retail chain reported a 19% year-on-year (YoY) rise in both revenue and net profit for Q4, alongside margin expansion and a record pace of store additions. Yet, the stock fell as much as 4.72% on Monday on the BSE, as investors zeroed in on a sequential slowdown and early signs of pressure building beneath the surface.

The contrast between year-on-year growth in Q4 and a sequential decline is at the heart of the meltdown. When compared to the year-ago quarter, DMart continues to execute with precision. Demand trends remain steady, cost controls are intact, and the company added 58 stores during the quarter, crossing the milestone of 500 stores. This scale advantage, particularly in non-metro markets, continues to underpin its long-term growth story.

Record Expansion

But the sequential comparison paints a less comforting picture. Growth moderated when measured against the December quarter, raising questions about near-term momentum. While some cooling off after the festive season is expected in retail, the market appears less forgiving given DMart’s elevated valuation multiples. “The quarter is optically strong, but the sequential slowdown matters more at this point because expectations are already stretched,” said analysts at brokerage Emkay Global in a report released Monday.

Margins, too, are emerging as an area to watch. Even though operating margins expanded 40 basis points year-on-year in Q4, the sequential decline was sharp at 130 basis points. Analysts point out that underlying pressures are beginning to build. Competitive intensity has increased, particularly with the rapid rise of quick commerce platforms that are reshaping how urban consumers shop. These players are not just competing on convenience but are gradually closing the gap on pricing and assortment.

Quick Commerce Threat

“DMart’s operating model is still among the most efficient in the sector, but the margin cushion could narrow as competition intensifies and cost dynamics evolve,” said a report by Jefferies on Monday. The concern is not immediate erosion, but the direction of travel—especially in a business where thin margins are a defining characteristic, it said.

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The valuation debate has, therefore, resurfaced. DMart has long traded at a premium, supported by its consistent execution, high return ratios, and conservative balance sheet. However, that premium also amplifies market sensitivity to any signs of slowdown. A slight miss on sequential growth or emerging cost pressures can trigger disproportionate stock reactions, as seen in the latest decline, experts said.

At a broader level, the market is reassessing how to balance DMart’s proven long-term strengths against evolving industry dynamics. Quick commerce, once seen as a niche urban trend, is becoming more mainstream, potentially altering shopping habits in ways that could challenge DMart’s value-first proposition over time.

“Investors are effectively debating two timelines,” analysts at CLSA said. “In the long run, DMart’s model remains robust and scalable. In the short run, however, growth visibility and margin sustainability are less certain, particularly at current valuations.”

Management commentary has pointed to some volatility during the March quarter. The company noted a spike in purchases in March due to geopolitical tensions, which normalised by the end of the month. Jefferies also echoed this trend, describing the surge as temporary.