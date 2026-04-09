Disney is reportedly planning another massive layoff round, marking one of the first shake-ups under the new chief executive officer, Josh D’Amaro’s leadership.

People familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal that the entertainment giant may be cutting down on as many as 1,000 positions in the new few weeks. As a result, the company’s recently consolidated marketing department is expected to be severely impacted.

Thousands of employees fired in Disney layoffs since 2022

Ahead of reportedly anticipated layoffs this year, the entertainment company had already laid off more than 8,000 people since D’Amaro’s predecessor, Bob Iger, returned to the CEO post in 2022. Although the new wave of job cuts are slated to occur under D’Amaro’s leadership, plans for these layoffs started before he took over, The Wall Street Journal reported.

So far, most layoffs have impacted Disney’s entertainment, ESPN and corporate operations. On the contrary, its themes parks and cruise line have witnessed an upward rising graph. At the end of its 2025 fiscal year, Disney employed 231,000 people, with about 80% of them working in the experiences division, including theme parks and consumer products.

This is a developing story.