The pension fund regulator has set up a high-level committee chaired by former State Bank of India chairman Dinesh Khara to chart a roadmap for attracting long-term investments from global pension funds, as part of efforts to boost infrastructure financing and deepen the domestic pension ecosystem.

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has constituted the ASCEND (Accelerated Scaling of Global Capital Ecosystem and NPS Development) Committee to strengthen collaboration between global pension funds and Indian pension funds under the National Pension System (NPS). The panel will recommend measures to facilitate co-investment platforms, strategic partnerships and innovative investment structures.

Global pension funds manage some of the world’s largest pools of long-term capital, making them well placed to finance India’s infrastructure and other nation-building projects. The committee will explore ways for Indian pension funds, which manage the retirement savings of over 100 million NPS subscribers, to partner with these investors while ensuring long-term, risk-adjusted returns for subscribers.

A key focus will be creating a policy, regulatory and governance framework that encourages greater participation by global pension investors without compromising subscriber interests or financial stability. PFRDA said the initiative aims to channel stable, patient capital into infrastructure, accelerate NPS asset growth, deepen domestic capital markets and strengthen India’s position as a preferred destination for long-term institutional investment.