Fintech company ScoreMe Solutions and IDBI Bank have showcased two technology-led lending solutions at the Global FinTech Fest (GFF) 2026 in Mumbai, focusing on digital personal loans and lending under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP). The two solutions aim to streamline lending processes through digital workflows, data-led decision-making and automation, while keeping credit policies, risk parameters and governance controls in place.

The company claims that its digital personal loan solution allows customers to start their loan journey through multiple channels, including mobile banking, internet banking and the web. The platform brings these touchpoints into a common digital architecture to reduce friction and create a more consistent customer experience.

The underlying workflows and credit decisions continue to operate within IDBI Bank’s existing policies, risk parameters and approval framework. The second solution, described as “PMEGP Lending, Reimagined with Autonomous Credit Intelligence”, focuses on digitising the bank’s internal credit workflow for PMEGP applications.

It combines data, analytics, workflow orchestration and decision intelligence in a single digital environment. The objective is to make the process from application to credit decision more structured and efficient.

The solution does not change PMEGP eligibility requirements, subsidy provisions or other government-defined parameters. Automation is limited to the bank’s internal lending workflow, with human review retained wherever required.

Commenting on the collaboration, Rakesh Sharma, Managing Director & CEO; Ajay Lande, Executive Director; Vikas Awasthi, Chief General Manager; Pradeep Chandele, General Manager; Prashant Lanka, Deputy General Manager; and Rohit Sehgal, Assistant General Manager, IDBI Bank, said, “Digital transformation in lending is moving beyond simply putting individual processes online. It is about creating connected, responsive and well-governed journeys that deliver greater convenience to customers while strengthening the quality and consistency of internal credit processes.

ScoreMe said its technology brings together digital lending journey orchestration, workflow automation, decision intelligence and data-led credit decision support.

Shashank Sharma, Co-Founder & Director; Ayush Jindal, Co-Founder & CEO; and Rohit Kohli, CTO, ScoreMe, said, “The next phase of digital lending will be defined not by automation alone, but by how intelligently technology can connect data, workflows and decisioning while keeping institutional control at the centre. Our collaboration with IDBI Bank demonstrates this approach across two distinct lending use cases, an omnichannel customer-facing personal loan journey and a digitally enabled PMEGP credit workflow. The objective is to help lenders create more seamless and efficient journeys while ensuring that decisions remain aligned with institutional policies, risk frameworks and responsible lending principles.”