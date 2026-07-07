Pushing FIFA to review a red card issued against USA’s star forward Folarin Balogun wasn’t the only thing US President Donald Trump took credit for on Monday (US time). The American commander-in-chief stressed that he was also responsible for the recently announced discounts by retail giant Walmart in the United States. The supermarket chain, however, appeared to snub the POTUS in a statement explaining the rationale behind the new price cuts.

Walmart’s major U-turn revealing unavoidable price rollbacks came over a year after Trump told the company it needed to “eat” the tariffs he had imposed so that customers wouldn’t be affected. Both sides became embroiled in a war of words in 2025 after the retailer issued a warning that Trump’s tariff regime would fuel price hikes. These tariffs were later ruled unlawful by the US Supreme Court in 2026, prompting major retailers, including Walmart, to file for refunds.

The price cuts were applied to numerous items, such as ground beef, chips, soft drinks, ice cream and more, after Trump said that Walmart would follow suit in light of the United States’ 250th birthday on July 4.

Trump takes credit for Walmart price cuts

The US president wrote in a Truth Social post, “Walmart will be lowering prices, by a lot, at my Administration’s request to celebrate our great Country’s 250th birthday. Walmart will, in particular, be dropping the price for a pound of ground beef by almost 15%.”

Suggesting that other retailers “should follow the lead of these absolute Patriots,” Trump added, “This is a huge deal for the many millions of Americans who, smartly, shop at Walmart, which is a truly patriotic Company who loves the USA.”

Walmart issues statement about lower prices

The retail chain skirted neatly around the claims made by Trump in its official statement. Walmart wrote in its press release that lower prices on beef, grilling essentials and thousands of summer favourites would ‘help customers save more’. The announcement emerged as a welcome departure from the sky-high inflation plaguing the American economy amid the country’s ongoing conflict with Iran, which specifically influenced severely high gasoline prices.

Merely a few days ago, a Reuters report indicated that record-high beef prices were straining the wallets of US consumers amid the US-Iran war. According to recent data from the US Bureau of Labour Statistics, the average retail price of one pound of lean and extra lean ground beef hit an all-time high of $8.62 in May, up 12% from a year earlier.

Similarly, an American Farm Bureau Federation survey of food costs for July 4 found that two pounds of ground beef, priced at $14.06, were 5.5% higher than last year. Additionally, two pounds of chicken breasts were 3.5% more expensive, at $8.06, and three pounds of pork chops cost $14.79, up 4.7% from last year.

Given the alarming situation, Walmart and Sam’s Club stores across the US are introducing lower prices. While Walmart is bringing down the price of one pound of 73% ground beef roll by 12% ($6.74 to $5.94), a Member’s Mark 88/12 ground beef will go from $6.17 to $5.97 per pound (3% lower) at Sam’s Club, according to Walmart’s news release.

“Customers count on Walmart to deliver the value they need every day, and summer is no exception,” said Julie Barber, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchant, Walmart US. “This summer, we’re making even more investments in price, with thousands of Rollbacks across the products customers are shopping for most, including beef, fresh produce and beverages, grills, pools, toys and summer fashion apparel. Whether they’re stocking up for a backyard barbecue, heading out on vacation or simply shopping for the week ahead, we’re helping everyone save more for every occasion.”

List of Walmart price cuts

In addition to lowering prices for ground beef, the retailer also announced the following cuts:

Fresh Sweet Corn on the Cob : Was $0.68 each, now $0.25

: Was $0.68 each, now $0.25 Fresh Red Cherries 2.25 lb. bag : Was $11.18, now $5.63

: Was $11.18, now $5.63 Great Value Ice Cream 48 fl. oz : Was $2.97, now $2.50

: Was $2.97, now $2.50 Lay’s Classic Potato Chips 8 oz bag : Was $2.97, now $2.50

: Was $2.97, now $2.50 Frito-Lay Family Fun Variety Pack, 18-count : Was $9.97, now $8.97

: Was $9.97, now $8.97 Great Value Disposable Paper Plates, 200-count : Was $9.97, now $8.97

: Was $9.97, now $8.97 Coca-Cola, Diet Coke and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 24-packs : Was $14.97, now $9.97

: Was $14.97, now $9.97 Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Dr. Pepper and Diet Mountain Dew 24-packs: Was $13.97, now $9.97

The official announcement further laid out that the price cuts seek to help customers who plan to hit the road and make the most of summer, as Sam’s Club “continues to offer competitive fuel prices and strong value at the pump.” On top of that, the retailer is also cutting prices on more than 250 items, ranging from road trip snacks to other summer favourites, such as:

Member’s Mark Bone-In Chicken Wings : Was $2.88/lb, now $2.00 lb

: Was $2.88/lb, now $2.00 lb Member’s Mark Beef Hot Dogs : Was $12.96, now $10.86

: Was $12.96, now $10.86 Member’s Mark 88/12 Ground Beef : Was $6.17/lb, now $5.97/lb

: Was $6.17/lb, now $5.97/lb Member’s Mark Whole Bone-In Pork Back Ribs: Was $3.48/lb, now $3.18/lb

When Trump ripped into Walmart to ‘eat the tariffs’

Back in May 2025, the MAGA leader slammed the retailer for jacking up prices amid his tariffs regime.

Pushing Walmart to renounce profit-making, he wrote on social media, “Walmart should STOP trying to blame Tariffs as the reason for raising prices throughout the chain. Walmart made BILLIONS OF DOLLARS last year, far more than expected. Between Walmart and China they should, as is said, “EAT THE TARIFFS,” and not charge valued customers ANYTHING. I’ll be watching, and so will your customers!!!”

Following a February 2026 Supreme Court decision, and April 10 analysis by Citi projected Walmart was due for $10.2 billion in refunds.

In April, Ohio consumers filed a class action lawsuit, accusing the retail chain of raising prices by 20% or 30% or more across electronics, small appliances, apparel and more during the tariff regime.

According to the company’s fiscal Q1 2027 earnings transcript, the company’s Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey subsequently told analysts, “We think the single best return that we can have on a dollar of capital right now is to invest in the customer and invest in price.”

Meanwhile, CEO John Furner highlighted plans of expanding price cuts, saying, “We’re continuing to invest in prices, extending the rollbacks. We started in the second half of last year, and we now have about 7,200 rollbacks in place. We’re also finding ways to help families stretch their dollars as outdoor summer activities get underway.”