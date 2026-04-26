Deloitte is planning to scale back certain employee benefits for a segment of its US workforce starting January 1, 2027, according to Business Insider report. The move is part of a broader restructuring effort aimed at aligning perks with evolving business needs and market standards.

As per details cited in the report, paid family leave for affected employees will be reduced significantly, while annual paid time off (PTO) will also see cuts depending on role and tenure. The company employs nearly 181,000 people across the United States, though the exact number of employees impacted by these changes has not been disclosed, according to Business Insider report.

Changes to leave, PTO and financial benefits

The revised policy will mainly apply to employees under the “Center” talent model, which includes roles such as administration, IT support, and finance. For this group, paid family leave — including parental leave — will be reduced from 16 weeks to eight weeks.

In addition, annual PTO will be reduced by 5 to 10 days for many employees. For instance, an employee who previously received 30 days of leave annually could see it cut to around 20 days. However, some junior-level employees may not see any change in their leave structure, added Business Insider report.

Other benefits are also being scaled back. The company plans to stop adding new benefits under its pension plan after December 31. A reimbursement benefit of up to $50,000 for adoption, surrogacy, and IVF-related support will also be discontinued from next year.

Some benefits retained amid restructuring push

Despite these reductions, several existing benefits will remain in place. Employees will continue to receive medical and dental insurance, tuition assistance, bereavement leave, and a well-being subsidy. The firm will also retain its 401(k) savings plan, along with company-wide holidays and designated “disconnect days.”

Responding to the changes, a company spokesperson said: “Deloitte US is modernizing its talent architecture to provide a more tailored experience reflective of our professionals’ broad range of skills and the work they do serving our clients.”

The spokesperson added: “Benefits are regularly updated and will be tailored for a small subset of professionals to better align with the marketplace.”

ALSO READ Adani Energy Solutions looks to incur Rs 22,000 crore capex in FY27

The policy changes come as part of a wider organisational overhaul introduced earlier this year, which includes new job structures and categorisation of roles into four segments — Center, Core, Project, and Domain — reflecting a shift in how the firm manages talent and operations.