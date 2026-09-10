Delegates from 11 member countries and 10 partner countries arriving in Delhi for the two-day BRICS Summit starting Saturday can expect a rich taste of Indian culture at the hotels they will be staying at. Think personalised keychains, edible Indian motifs, indigenous Indian fruits, a cookbook with heirloom recipes, artefact gifts, and more.

Luxury properties across the capital are putting the finishing touches on bespoke gifts, menus, performances and décor designed to showcase India’s culture and hospitality. At the Taj Mahal Hotel in New Delhi, a personalised rice-grain keychain symbolises the ‘power of connection’. Heads of state, the first ladies and foreign ministers will also receive a copy of ‘Tradition to Table: Taj Chefs’ Mothers’ Recipes’, a cookbook inspired by recipes from the mothers of Taj chefs, besides framed portraits.

ALSO READ Mundra Port operations resume as empty yard operators call off 13-day strike

Cultural Welcomes

The hotel is creating a distinctly Indian arrival experience, with BRICS flags and colours adorning the property, brass lotus installations illuminating the periphery after dusk, and a lotus-inspired fountain and floral peacock installation adding to the visual spectacle. Flute, sitar, drums and Indian dance forms will accompany traditional elements such as aarti, flowers and dhoop rituals, while handcrafted sustainable scarves add another local touch. Chefs have been specially invited to curate Asian and flavours of visiting natio.ns

“For nearly five decades, the Taj Mahal Hotel has had the honour of welcoming distinguished leaders from across the world,” said Anmol Ahluwalia, area director, operations, and general manager, adding: “For the summit, we have curated a series of bespoke culinary and cultural experiences that celebrate India’s rich heritage while honouring the unique identities of our guests.”

At The Leela Palace, expected to host delegations from the UAE, Thailand, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and some Russian guests, personalisation is key. “Our teams are working closely with delegation representatives to understand individual preferences and requirements, with menus, service and in-room touches being carefully tailored,” said general manager Preeti Makhija.

In-room welcome will feature edible lotuses made with rose, saffron and cardamom, accompanied by indigenous Indian fruits, complemented by Aujasya by The Leela millet cookies, handmade granola bars and wellness infusions, bringing together Indian ingredients, craftsmanship and nourishment. There are some specially curated creations by chef de cuisine Ashmeet Singh Jolly as well.

The Lalit New Delhi, meanwhile, is preparing a culinary showcase for delegations including those from South Africa, the UAE, Burundi, China, Brazil and Russia. General Manager Vishal Sharma said the menu will spotlight regional Indian cuisine, including galouti kebabs and tandoor-baked breads, alongside a millet-focused section. “We have summit-specific dishes such as braised eggplant with miso paste, simmered Chinese cabbage and Japanese style kidney beans to bring flavours from across BRICS nations to the table,” said Sharma.

ITC properties including the Maurya and Sheraton are decorated with BRICS motifs and logos to welcome delegates. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to stay at the ITC Maurya, the Chinese delegation at Taj Palace on Sardar Patel Marg, and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at The Oberoi near Golf Links. Other delegations are expected to stay at the Sheraton, Le Méridien, The Claridges, The Imperial, The Ashok.

High Room Demand

But this event is exposing a shortage of luxury rooms too. Several marquee properties have limited or no availability, while tariffs have surged, with ITC Maurya rooms for the September 11-13 period quoted at over Rs 2.5 lakh a night. Rooms at the Taj Mahal Hotel are sold out and unavailable for September 11, due to high demand and security restrictions surrounding the summit.

“India currently has only about two lakh branded hotel rooms and for a country of our size and aspiration, that is starkly inadequate,” said KB Kachru, president, Hotel Association of India, and chairman, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

With demand for branded rooms projected to grow 8-10% annually through FY28, Kachru said the priority now is faster clearances, single-window approvals, infrastructure status and higher floor space index (FSI) for hotels.