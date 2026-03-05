The Delhi government has begun rolling out the ‘Pink Saheli’ smart card, a new digital card that will allow women and transgender residents to travel free on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses.

The card, launched as part of the Pink Saheli Smart Card Yojana, is aimed at replacing the existing paper-based pink tickets and aims to make public transport more convenient, safer and technology-driven for commuters. Officials said the card will enable touch-free travel and maintain digital journey records, while also helping improve transparency in fare collection.

Who is eligible for the Pink Saheli card

According to PTI, the scheme is open to women and transgender residents of Delhi aged 12 years and above. Applicants must also provide valid identity proof and proof of residence in the national capital.

The eligibility conditions include:

The applicant must be a woman or transgender person

Must be 12 years of age or older

Must be a resident of Delhi

Must possess a valid identity proof such as Aadhaar card or voter ID

What the Pink Smart Card will offer

The smart card will function as a digital identity card and will include details such as the commuter’s name, photograph and QR code, enabling quick verification during travel. Eligible commuters can tap the card while boarding and take their seat, reducing the need to interact repeatedly with bus conductors.

While bus travel on DTC and cluster buses will remain free, the card can also be used for paid travel on other public transport systems, including the Delhi Metro and the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), after topping up the balance, PTI reported.

The initiative is part of the government’s effort to integrate transport services under the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) framework, often referred to as the ‘One Nation, One Card’ system.

Distribution centres set up across the city

To facilitate the rollout, the Delhi government has established around 50 centres across the city for issuing the cards, PTI reported. Currently, you cannot apply for the pass online. These centres, which include district magistrate and sub-divisional magistrate offices, along with select DTC locations. According to officials cited by PTI, the distribution process began earlier this week, and the centres operate between 9 am and 5 pm.

On the first day of issuance, more than 3,600 women approached the centres, with 3,612 eligible applicants receiving the pink cards on the spot after verification, a senior official told PTI.

Where to get the card

The Delhi government has set up around 50 centres across the city where eligible commuters can obtain the card, PTI reported.

These centres include:

Offices of district magistrates



Sub-divisional magistrate offices



Select DTC locations



Officials said the smart card will replace the existing pink paper ticket system, enabling touch-free travel and better tracking of journeys. Under the broader programme, three types of mobility cards will eventually be issued, which include pink for eligible women residents, blue for general commuters, and orange for monthly-pass users, PTI reported.

In the first phase, pink and blue cards are being rolled out, while the orange card will be introduced later. The initiative is expected to benefit thousands of daily commuters who rely on buses for travel across the national capital.