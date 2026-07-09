India’s petrol pumps look different than they did a few years ago. A quiet but sweeping shift, driven by the government’s ethanol blending push, has changed everything from the fuel grade at the nozzle to the number staring back at you on the meter. Here’s what’s actually changed and why.

E20 shift explained

The big change is that every litre of petrol sold in India now blends in ethanol by default. This is the E20 standard — 80% petrol and 20% ethanol — and it is now the universal baseline at Indian fuel stations, not a special variant. The ethanol itself is a renewable biofuel, extracted from feedstocks like sugarcane, maize and surplus foodgrains.

Why blend at all? Ethanol works as a natural octane booster. Octane, measured through the Research Octane Number or RON, tells you how stable a fuel is under compression. A lower RON fuel, like the old 91 RON petrol, tends to ignite prematurely inside the engine, causing what mechanics call “engine knocking”, news agency PTI reported. A higher RON fuel, 95 or 100, resists that early ignition and burns more smoothly. By blending in ethanol, India has managed to lift its baseline retail petrol from 91 RON to 95 RON.

The transition has not been friction-free, literally or figuratively. Ethanol is hygroscopic, meaning it absorbs moisture and it’s mildly corrosive too. In vehicles not originally designed for E20, that can mean faster wear on engine parts, PTI reported. Drivers are split on mileage with some reporting a noticeable dip after the switch, others say the difference is negligible in daily use.

Refiners’ premium fuel tiers

Alongside the ethanol shift, India’s three big state-run refiners, namely Indian Oil (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL), also offer tiered “premium” petrol grades, sold at a real markup over regular fuel. All three add extra additives on top of the base ethanol blend but the pitch differs slightly by company.

India’s largest public refiner IOCL sells regular petrol at ₹102.12 a litre in New Delhi, alongside XP95 at ₹109.24 — infused with a multi-functional additive for cleaner combustion — and XP100, an ethanol-free, 100 RON fuel pitched at exotic cars, priced at ₹167.35, according to the data compiled by PTI.

BPCL leans on advanced friction modifiers to extend engine life. Its Delhi lineup runs from regular petrol at ₹102.12 to SPEED at ₹111.11, with SPEED 100 priced at ₹169, the data further stated.

HPCL markets its premium range around “aggressive detergency” that clears internal carbon deposits. Regular petrol costs ₹102.15 in the capital, poWer 95 comes in at ₹111.83, poWer 99 at ₹142.55 and the top-tier poWer 100 at ₹167.4.

What those additives do

So what exactly are buyers paying extra for? Broadly, two kinds of additives. Detergents scrub away carbon buildup that would otherwise erode mileage over time. Friction modifiers cut down on internal engine wear. Crucially, neither adds actual energy content to the fuel. What they do is slow the natural performance degradation and mechanical wear every engine experiences over its lifespan, PTI reported.

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Why city prices vary

Then there is the other big variable of where you are filling up. Regular petrol prices swing sharply across Indian cities and the biggest reason is not the fuel itself but state taxes. Ahmedabad, at ₹101.88 a litre and New Delhi, at ₹102.15, sit at the lower end thanks to relatively moderate state Value Added Tax rates. Chennai and Bengaluru sit in the middle, at ₹107.75 and ₹110.93. Mumbai follows close behind at ₹111.12. Kolkata and Hyderabad top the list, at ₹113.43 and ₹115.69 respectively, weighed down by heavier state levies and local transportation charges.

Put together, the price on any given pump today reflects three separate layers: the mandated ethanol blend now baked into every litre, the optional premium additive package a buyer chooses to pay for and the state tax regime governing wherever the car happens to be parked.