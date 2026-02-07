The domestic manufacturing sector is expected to benefit from the proposed India–US interim trade framework mainly through improved access to capital goods, industrial inputs and high-technology equipment, rather than through headline tariff cuts.

Beyond Tariffs

The framework does not provide sector-specific concessions but aims to ease non-tariff barriers across manufacturing value chains. For India, the main manufacturing gain comes from cheaper and more reliable access to capital goods, industrial inputs and high-technology equipment, particularly in electronics, engineering, aerospace and advanced materials.

Easing non-tariff barriers is expected to reduce project delays and lower setup costs for factories, data centres and assembly lines.

This will support faster capacity creation without weakening localisation or PLI-linked incentives.

Domestic manufacturers will also benefit from clearer export conditions to the US, especially for engineering goods and components, where tariff predictability and supply-chain integration matter more than headline duty elimination.

Access to advanced technology and capital goods under the India–US trade deal is expected to accelerate these projects and help Indian manufacturers integrate more deeply into global value chains. It will also support key government priorities in sectors such as semiconductors, electronics, biopharma, rare earths, textiles, energy storage, and capital goods, backed by initiatives like ISM 2.0, Biopharma SHAKTI, and the expanded Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme.

An Axis Direct report said the India–US trade deal complements India’s manufacturing push under the PLI schemes, supports export diversification, and advances its goal of moving up the global value chain.

“For the US, India represents a large and dependable market, as well as a strategic manufacturing alternative in key sectors,” the report noted. “The deal aligns well with its manufacturing push (PLI schemes), export diversification strategy, and ambition to move up the global value chain. For the US, India offers a large, reliable market and a strategic manufacturing alternative in critical sectors.” Talking about the growth trajectory, “The trade deal is structurally positive for India’s medium-term growth and external stability. Improved market access and tariff certainty are likely to boost exports, support manufacturing investment, and strengthen inflows of foreign direct investment (FDI),” the Axis Direct report said.

Medium-Term Catalyst

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hailed the India–US trade deal, saying the agreement will support MSMEs. Taking to social media platform X, the minister wrote: “The India–US Interim Agreement framework will support Indian MSMEs to integrate into global value chains, lower costs for the businesses and the consumers.”

However, a GTRI report warned that tariff elimination on electronic components, smartphones, automobiles, and solar panels could potentially have a negative impact on domestic manufacturing of these products in the future.

Vikram Gandotra, President of the Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers’ Association (IEEMA), said, “The immediate reduction of US tariffs to 18% from 25%, and withdrawal of additional 25% penalty reflects a significant diplomatic achievement and brings back opportunities to the Indian electrical industry.”