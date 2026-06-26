DCM Shriram Chemicals’ manufacturing facility at Jhagadia in Gujarat has earned global recognition from the World Economic Forum (WEF), becoming one of only 16 industrial sites worldwide to be inducted into the prestigious Global Lighthouse Network (GLN) with Distinction in Productivity in 2026.

The Jhagadia plant, located in Bharuch district, joins an exclusive community of 238 manufacturing facilities across the world that are recognised for successfully deploying Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies to deliver measurable improvements in productivity, sustainability, agility and operational excellence.

The Distinction in Productivity honour is reserved for manufacturing sites that demonstrate exceptional gains in cost efficiency and quality through technology-driven transformation, while enhancing asset utilisation, workforce capabilities and resource optimisation.

India’s largest caustic soda manufacturing site, Jhagadia operates in an energy-intensive sector where electricity accounts for a substantial share of production costs. By deploying 45 advanced digital and analytics solutions—including AI-enabled process controls and a GenAI-powered maintenance manager—the facility has significantly improved its operational performance.

According to the company, the digital transformation programme delivered an 11-percentage-point improvement in EBITDA, reduced power costs by 32%, lowered material costs by 15% and cut carbon dioxide emissions by 14%, highlighting the potential of technology to simultaneously improve profitability and sustainability.

“This recognition from the World Economic Forum reflects DCM Shriram’s long-standing commitment to building world-class manufacturing businesses driven by technology, innovation and operational excellence,” said Ajay S. Shriram, Chairman and Senior Managing Director, and Vikram S. Shriram, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, in a joint statement.

They said the recognition demonstrates how focused investments in digital transformation, combined with the dedication of employees, can significantly enhance productivity, competitiveness and sustainability.

The recognition follows the successful implementation of Project BLESSED (Becoming a Lighthouse through Exemplary Safety Systems & Excellence in Digitalization), a strategic transformation programme launched in July 2024. The initiative was aimed at accelerating digitalisation, strengthening safety systems and driving operational excellence through advanced technologies, data-driven decision-making and workforce enablement.

DCM Shriram said the achievement reinforces its commitment to technology-led manufacturing while strengthening India’s position as a global centre for industrial innovation, operational excellence and sustainable manufacturing.