FMCG major Dabur India expects consolidated revenue to grow in mid-single digits in the January-March quarter, supported by a sequential recovery in the domestic market and with some overseas markets posting double-digit growth, the company said in a quarterly update.

The company indicated that operating profit is likely to grow ahead of revenue, aided by product mix and cost controls, even as demand conditions remain uneven across geographies.

Dabur said its India FMCG business witnessed a sequential recovery in demand during the quarter and is expected to post high single-digit growth, reflecting a stable macroeconomic environment. The domestic performance helped offset pressure in some international markets, particularly West Asia, where geopolitical tensions disrupted demand and supply chains.

The home and personal care segment maintained double-digit growth momentum and is expected to expand in the mid-teens. Categories such as hair oils, shampoos and home care are likely to grow in the twenties, led by brands including the Dabur Amla franchise, Vatika Shampoo and Odonil, driven largely by volume gains.

In healthcare, products such as Dabur Honey, Honitus, health juices and the Hajmola range are expected to report double-digit growth. However, the overall healthcare segment is likely to see low single-digit growth due to a weather-led impact on the hydration portfolio, where Dabur Glucose sales were affected by unseasonal rains in March.

The foods portfolio, including Real Activ juices and coconut water, continued to record over 20% growth, although the out-of-home segment was impacted by adverse weather conditions. The Real brand continued to gain market share across nectars, juices and coconut water.

Channel-wise, organised trade, including modern retail, e-commerce and quick commerce, sustained growth momentum, while general trade showed signs of gradual recovery.

Internationally, Dabur’s business in West Asia remained under pressure due to the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict. However, other markets such as Turkey, Bangladesh and the UK delivered double-digit growth in constant currency terms. Overall, the international business is expected to post low single-digit growth in rupee terms. Global markets contribute about 24–25% of Dabur’s consolidated revenue.

Looking ahead, the company said it expects a progressive recovery in domestic demand but remains watchful of geopolitical developments and their potential impact on operations and costs. Detailed financial results will be announced after board approval.