Consumer goods major Dabur on Thursday reported a 15.1% year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit for the March quarter (Q4FY26) at Rs 369 crore, supported by steady domestic demand, even as its international business faced challenges amid the Iran war.

Dabur’s consolidated revenue for the reporting quarter stood at Rs 3,038 crore, up 7.3% year-on-year, aided by broad-based growth across key categories. Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 8.2% year-on-year to Rs 462 crore. Ebitda margins were marginally up at 15.2% versus 15.1% reported last year.

The company’s India FMCG business posted 9.5% year-on-year growth during the quarter, with an underlying volume growth of 6%. The operating profit for the domestic FMCG business rose 12.5% year-on-year, reflecting strong execution, the company said. Among key categories, hair care and hair oils grew 27% and 28% each versus last year in Q4; home care grew over 24% versus last year, while digestives rose 15% year-on-year. Dabur also recorded market share gains across 95% of its portfolio, led by hair oils, digestives, fruit nectars and air freshners.

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Rural Recovery

Revenue for FY26 marked a 5% year-on-year growth to Rs 13,193 crore, while net profit for the year grew 7.4% on-year to Rs 1,869 crore.

Dabur also said that rural markets continued to outpace urban consumption in Q4, with rural demand growing 350 basis points ahead of urban India. “That said, the gap between rural and urban growth has narrowed significantly compared to December 2025, reflecting a more balanced consumption recovery,” Dabur’s Global Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra.

Global Headwinds

“Quick commerce is driving the online business, posting a growth of 54%. This channel was a major contributor to our Foods business, which grew by 30% in Q4,” he said.

In the international market, revenue recorded a modest growth of 2.5% to Rs 834 crore, contributing 28% to the overall revenue. The performance was impacted by elevated freight costs and weak consumer demand in select markets amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Dabur also announced a final dividend of Rs 5.5 per share for FY26, taking the total dividend for FY26 to Rs 8.25 per share. Shares of Dabur closed flat at Rs 470.05 apiece on the BSE on Thursday amid a broader weak market.