Consumer goods major Dabur India has promoted India CEO Mohit Malhotra to global CEO, appointing Herjit Bhalla as CEO for the company’s India business. While elevation is effective immediately, Bhalla will take over his role on April 15. He is currently vice-president, Canada & Global Customers at US confectionary major Hershey Co. Bhalla will report to Malhotra.

Strategic Realignment

The dual leadership structure signals an international expansion agenda even as the company keeps a razor-sharp focus on core Indian operations, executives at the firm said. Prior to taking over as the CEO of the India business of Dabur in April 2018, Malhotra was the chief executive of Dabur International. Malhotra became CEO of Dabur India succeeding then incumbent Sunil Duggal in April 2019.

Navigating New Regulations

Dabur is expected to leverage Malhotra’s expertise and understanding of international markets, even as Bhalla drives operations in India. Last month, Dabur reported a third-quarter profit largely in line with estimates, ‌as demand received a ​lift from the country’s consumption tax ⁠cuts, offsetting a one-time ⁠charge from new labor codes.