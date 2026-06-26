The commercial vehicle (CV) industry is expected to sustain its growth trajectory in FY2027, although at a slower pace than last year, as a high base moderates year-on-year gains. Rating agency ICRA has projected domestic CV wholesale volumes to grow 4-6% this fiscal, supported by continued infrastructure spending, replacement demand and improving freight movement, even as higher fuel prices and financing constraints remain key risks.

The outlook comes after a strong start to the fiscal. Domestic CV wholesale volumes rose 13.5% year-on-year in May, while retail sales increased 5.3%, aided by the lingering benefits of GST rate cuts, stronger rural demand and a favourable base. In the first two months of FY2027, wholesale dispatches were up 15% over the year-ago period, reflecting sustained demand despite a sequential moderation.

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LCV Segment Leads

The light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment continued to outperform the broader market. Retail volumes in the category grew 7.7% in May, driven by GST-led affordability, improving last-mile freight movement and stronger demand from rural and semi-urban markets. However, longer loan approval timelines continue to pose a challenge, limiting the pace of growth.

Growth in the medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) segment remained relatively muted, with retail volumes rising 1.9% year-on-year. Demand was supported by infrastructure-led freight movement and replacement purchases in the school bus segment, although rising fuel prices weighed on fleet operator profitability and tempered buying sentiment.

Segment-Wise Growth Forecasts

ICRA expects growth across all segments to remain positive during FY2027, albeit at varying rates. M&HCV truck volumes are projected to grow 1-3%, reflecting a mature replacement cycle and the elevated base of the previous fiscal. LCV truck sales are expected to lead the market with 6-8% growth, backed by expanding e-commerce logistics, rural transportation and last-mile delivery demand. Bus volumes are forecast to increase 7-9%, driven by replacement demand from schools, staff transportation and public transport undertakings.

According to ICRA, sustained government infrastructure investments, healthy economic activity and replacement demand are expected to underpin the sector’s performance through the year. However, volatility in fuel prices and tighter financing conditions will remain key factors influencing fleet operators’ purchasing decisions and the overall pace of growth.