Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) on Tuesday announced a partnership with CtrlS Datacenters, committing up to Rs 7,000 crore (C$1 billion) to scale its digital infrastructure footprint in the country.

Institutional Heavyweights Team Up

As part of the partnership, CPP Investments will invest Rs 4,000 crore (C$588 million) to acquire an 8.2% stake in CtrlS, which operates a data centre platform with significant contracted capacity, long-term customer relationships, and a growing development pipeline. In addition, CPP Investments and CtrlS will form a joint venture to develop hyperscale data centre campuses across the country.

CPP Investments has committed up to Rs 3,000 crore (C$441 million) to the joint venture and will hold 48% equity ownership, with CtrlS owning the remaining 52%.

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The partnership aims to speed up the development of next-generation data centre infrastructure to meet rising demand from hyperscalers, cloud services, AI applications, and India’s rapidly expanding digital economy.

Recently, AirTrunk, backed by Blackstone and CPPIB it would invest $ 30 billion in the next three to four yeas to build 5 GW of data centres in India.

“As one of the world’s fastest growing digital markets, India represents an important pillar of our global data centre strategy,” said Max Biagosch, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Real Assets at CPP Investments.

“Demand for data centre infrastructure in India continues to accelerate, driven by hyperscale expansion, strong domestic cloud growth and emerging AI-led demand. This partnership with CtrlS positions us to scale high-quality infrastructure and deliver long-term value for CPP contributors and beneficiaries,” Biagosch said.

CPP Investments has been an active investor in the data centre sector globally since making its first direct investment in 2017. Since then, it has built a diversified portfolio of data centre assets and joint ventures across major international hubs, including Asia Pacific.

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Local Foothold, Global Strategy

Biagosch added: “This investment builds on more than a decade of investing in India and the strength of our local platform. With an established presence on the ground, we continue to focus on investing alongside high-quality partners such as CtrlS and executing with discipline over the long term.” CPP Investments made its first investment in India in 2009 and opened its Mumbai office in 2015. With over Rs 185,000 crore (C$27 billion) of net assets at March 31, 2026, CPP Investments is one of the largest international institutional investors in India.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder & CEO, CtrlS, said, “India’s AI moment is not on the horizon, it is already here. The demand signals from hyperscalers, cloud providers, and enterprises are clear and unmistakable. Over the years, CtrlS has focused on reliability, sustainability, and long-term growth. Our partnership with CPP Investments reinforces these values. Together, we are not merely expanding capacity but also establishing the benchmark for AI-ready infrastructure in one of the world’s most significant digital markets.”