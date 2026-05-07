Corporate cafeterias are emerging as a key workplace lever, driving growth for B2B foodtech platforms as companies, particularly in the IT sector, upgrade in-office dining to improve employee retention. Firms are investing in large cafeteria formats with cafe-style seating, barista coffee and diverse menus, as employees increasingly rank quality food among the top non-monetary benefits. Demand is also shifting towards healthier options, including protein-rich meals and calorie-conscious menus, prompting employers to rely on organised cafeteria management platforms for scale and consistency.

Startups such as HungerBox, SmartQ, GoKhana and MealPe are benefiting from this shift, offering end-to-end food and beverage management for corporates. These firms connect food vendors and kitchens with enterprises through technology platforms and typically earn commissions on food sales. Their offerings include vendor coordination, digital ordering and real-time cafeteria management, aimed at improving employee experience while handling operational complexity for employers.

Tech-Led Scaling

HungerBox said it added over 65 enterprises in the last two years and now manages more than 1,100 cafeterias and about 3,800 food counters, processing over 750,000 transactions daily. The company reported revenue of Rs 105 crore in FY26, up from Rs 82 crore in FY25, while gross food value crossed Rs 1,100 crore and transactions rose to 180 million. “We have expanded both the number of cafeterias we operate and our food partner base, enabling us to grow on both the demand and supply sides of the ecosystem,” Sandipan Mitra, CEO and co-founder, HungerBox, said. He added that consumption patterns are shifting towards healthier meals and lighter formats, with a gradual move away from high-carbohydrate diets.

SmartQ, acquired by the India unit of Compass Group in 2021, reported close to 30% year-on-year revenue growth in FY25 and FY26. “The demand signal from corporates is very strong. Organisations are increasingly viewing employee dining not as a facility cost but as a culture and retention investment, and SmartQ is well-positioned to serve that shift,” Krishna Wage, CEO of SmartQ, said. The company is targeting revenue of around Rs 400 crore over the next two years, supported by expansion in existing geographies, entry into underserved markets and product innovation to increase per-client revenue.

The demand for corporate cafeterias is also supporting adjacent SaaS players. GoKhana reported 20% revenue growth in FY25 to Rs 84.8 crore, while MealPe posted revenue of about Rs 2.04 lakh. Beyond offices, these platforms are expanding into events, university hostels and private hospitals, where institutions are increasingly outsourcing cafeteria operations. Technology-led features such as pre-ordering, multi-channel access and real-time tracking are helping firms manage scale and offer 24×7 services through multiple vendor partnerships.

Market Diversification

Industry executives expect growth to continue, albeit at a measured pace. “Future corporate catering growth is expected to come increasingly from tier 2 and tier 3 cities, while tier 1 markets are already becoming more crowded,” Somdutta Singh, founder and CEO, Assiduus Global, said. Investors, however, caution that the segment remains competitive with limited pricing power and thin margins. “With more revenue, the complexity of managing supply, vendors, service quality and logistics can also increase. So while there may be growth because the problem is real, that growth does not automatically create defensibility or better economics over time,” Rohit Krishna, general partner, WEH Ventures, said.