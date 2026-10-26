A ceiling fan that keeps running for upto 10 hours during a power cut, without an inverter, addresses a familiar problem in Indian homes. The Orient Electric Ecotech Volt offers this convenience through its built-in battery backup, making it a practical option for households that face frequent outages. The feature is particularly useful during summer, when a prolonged power cut can make indoor conditions uncomfortable. Instead of switching to a rechargeable table fan or waiting for the electricity to return, users can continue to get relief from the heat.



The other advantage is lower electricity consumption. The Ecotech Volt uses a brushless direct current (BLDC) motor, which consumes less power than conventional induction-motor fans. Orient claims upto 50% lower electricity consumption and annual savings of as much as ₹7,000. Actual savings will depend on usage, electricity tariffs and the fan being replaced, but the efficiency gains could matter for households that run fans for long hours.

ALSO READ Tech support for family office

Convenience is another plus. The fan comes with a radio-frequency remote that works without needing to be pointed directly at the fan. Users can adjust speeds, activate boost mode and set timers for two, four, six or eight hours. There is no need for a wall regulator, giving users greater flexibility in controlling the fan.



The timer is useful at bedtime, while boost mode offers an option when the room feels particularly warm. These are practical additions rather than features that fundamentally change the fan’s use.



On performance, the Ecotech Volt has a motor rated at 350 RPM and an air delivery of 230 cubic metres per minute. These specifications point to strong airflow, though actual cooling will depend on room size, ceiling height and installation. Its contemporary design should also fit comfortably into most modern homes.

ALSO READ AI revenue surges, but IT growth remains muted

The fan’s appeal lies in combining battery backup with lower power consumption. The former is its biggest differentiator; the remote and timer add everyday convenience. For households looking to manage electricity bills without losing access to a fan during outages, the Ecotech Volt makes a practical case. Its value will depend on the purchase price and how often the backup is needed, but its central promise is clear: comfort that does not stop when the power does.



KEY FEATURES

BLDC ceiling fan

1200mm sweep size

Built-in battery backup

Remote controlled

350 RPM speed motor

230 CMM air delivery

3 years warranty on fan; 1 year warranty on battery

Estimated price: ₹6,799