Consumer brands are becoming a bigger part of agritech-focused venture capital firm Omnivore’s investment strategy. The firm says it has always believed in focusing on the broader agrifood system, rather than production agriculture in isolation and onboarding consumer brands is part of that strategy. Notably, Omnivore has invested in 3 consumer brands so far, including Farmley, Sid’s Farm, and Manam Chocolate. The fund plans to invest in consumer brands working at the intersections of rural impact, supply-chain innovations and consumer health. “Food security, farmer prosperity and resource efficiency depend on what happens across production, processing, logistics, finance and consumption,” Mark Kahn, managing partner, Omnivore, told S Shanthi during a recent interaction. Excerpts:

What is driving investor interest in the next generation of consumer brands? Which categories have the strongest potential to scale?

Rising health awareness is one of the forces shaping what consumers buy. People are paying more attention to nutrition and ingredients, while still looking for products that taste good, feel familiar, and fit their budgets. You are seeing a reinvention of staples, edible oils, spices, and dairy products. There is also an opportunity to build products around distinctive Indian ingredients and local produce. Within our portfolio, Manam Chocolate works with cacao farmers, improving methods to produce fine-flavored beans, while bringing greater attention to Indian cacao origins and connecting them with a wider food culture. Outside our portfolio, specialty coffee is another good example: local roasters and cafés like Blue Tokai are bringing Indian coffee, its origins and its flavour profiles to more consumers.

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What are the reasons behind choosing consumer brands as your key bet?

We have always seen our work as focused on the broader agrifood system, rather than production agriculture in isolation. This lets us invest in solutions to connected challenges, including market access, supply-chain inefficiencies, climate resilience and food processing. It is an expansion of the problem space we address, grounded in the same links between agriculture, food and rural livelihoods. Consumer brands can connect agricultural production with changing demand. A well-built brand may create markets for differentiated crops and ingredients, improve the value captured through processing, and bring more of that value back to Indian suppliers. We are interested where the consumer proposition is supported by strong sourcing, product quality and sound economics. That makes brands a potential part of our broader agrifood strategy, alongside the infrastructure and technologies that help the sector work better.

As competition intensifies, how important are sourcing, supply chains and backend infrastructure?

They are central to building a durable food brand. Reliable farmer sourcing, processing, quality control and distribution help a brand maintain product quality and grow sustainably. They also create dignified work in rural areas, from processing and logistics to roles across the wider value chain. Done well, these investments can help brands grow while creating value closer to where their ingredients are produced.

What do you look for in early-stage consumer brands?

Beyond revenue growth and customer acquisition, we look at the story behind the product: where its ingredients come from, how farmers or rural communities are connected to the business, and whether the company can source consistently while maintaining quality as it grows. We also consider how much value it creates across the supply chain. We also look at repeat purchase, customer retention, gross margins, contribution economics and how much capital the company needs to sustain growth.

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Beyond consumer brands, which emerging sectors deserve more attention?

Deeptech deserves greater attention from investors, and India needs to increase the share of capital going into R&D. Venture capital can give companies the time and resources to develop, test and commercialise technologies. We see this in areas such as life sciences, where startups are developing biological crop inputs to improve crop health and resilience. Robotics and AI-enabled hardware are also promising. There is also significant scope for R&D that uses agricultural waste as feedstock for energy, animal feed and new materials.

As AI powers robotics and real-world systems within agriculture, how will the data challenge evolve compared with large language models?

Language models could learn from vast quantities of digitised text. Robotics and other real-world systems need data that captures physical conditions, actions and outcomes: what a machine encountered, what it did and whether that action worked. That data is more expensive and difficult to collect, and it can be highly specific to a crop, machine, location or operating environment. Companies will need ways to combine field data, simulation and customer deployments, while improving systems safely as they encounter new conditions. The advantage may come from the quality and relevance of the feedback loop, not simply the volume of data.

Which investment themes are becoming crowded, and where are you cautious despite the hype?

We are cautious when a market attracts many similar products and companies compete mainly on marketing, discounts or access to capital. We look cautiosly at businesses that use the “AI” label without a clear technical or commercial advantage. In climate and agriculture, we want to see credible measurement and a business model that works alongside the impact case.

What deal trends do you foresee over the next 12–18 months?

Consumer and deeptech businesses may both attract capital, but for different reasons: consumer brands can show demand and repeat purchases, while deep tech can address important productivity, climate and industrial challenges. In both cases, investor interest will depend on the quality of the underlying business and the evidence it can produce.