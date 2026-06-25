The Centre has removed sectoral restrictions on the supply of Non-Domestic Packed LPG for industrial and commercial consumers, restoring availability to levels seen before the West Asia crisis.

The government has also partially relaxed restrictions on bulk LPG supplies, allowing distribution at 50 per cent of pre-crisis consumption levels. The move is aimed at providing relief to businesses that rely on LPG for commercial and industrial operations.

The decision follows an improvement in domestic LPG production and expectations of increased availability through imported LPG cargoes, according to the government.

Why LPG Supply Restrictions Were Imposed During West Asia Crisis

During the global supply disruptions triggered by the West Asia crisis, the government had taken steps to prioritise LPG availability for domestic consumers. Under orders issued through the Essential Commodities Act, C3-C4 hydrocarbon streams were directed exclusively towards LPG production, reducing their availability for petrochemical and other downstream industries.

The restrictions had resulted in temporary curbs on commercial packed LPG supplies as the government focused on maintaining uninterrupted access for households across the country.

With supply conditions improving, the Centre has now decided to reduce the diversion of C3/C4 streams into the LPG pool and allow greater availability for petrochemical and other critical sectors.

The enhanced allocation of C3-C4 streams for non-LPG uses will be implemented while ensuring that domestic LPG availability remains unaffected and overall indigenous LPG production is maintained at not less than 40 thousand tonnes per day.

Government Pushes for Better Supply Management and PNG Transition

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has directed the Centre of High Technology to issue organisation-wise allocation of the additional C3/C4 streams for petrochemical and other important sectors. Regular reports will also be submitted to monitor implementation.

The government has asked Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to continue maintaining detailed data on commercial and industrial LPG users to improve supply planning and coordination. A unified sectoral database will also be developed across OMCs for better monitoring.

The Centre said that timely policy measures and coordination among stakeholders helped maintain LPG supplies despite challenges in global energy markets.

At the same time, the government is continuing its push towards expanding Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connectivity. Commercial and bulk consumers who have already shifted to PNG will continue using the cleaner fuel source, while other eligible LPG users with access to PNG networks will gradually transition in coordination with City Gas Distribution entities.

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The Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, has also written to Chief Secretaries of States and Union Territories to ensure smooth implementation of the revised supply arrangements.

The latest move reflects the government’s effort to balance energy security, industrial requirements and the long-term shift towards cleaner fuel alternatives.