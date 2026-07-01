Commercial LPG cylinder prices have been reduced across the country from July 1, bringing relief to restaurants, hotels, caterers and other businesses that rely on the fuel for their daily operations. However, there has been no change in the price of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders, with household cooking gas rates remaining unchanged in the latest monthly revision.

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has been reduced by Rs 183.50 to Rs 2,930. Similar reductions have been announced in other cities as part of the monthly revision linked to international LPG benchmarks.

Commercial LPG gets cheaper across major cities

The revised prices of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders in select cities are as follows:

City New Price Reduction Delhi Rs 2,930.00 Rs 183.50 Mumbai Rs 2,885.50 Rs 182.00 Kolkata Rs 3,081.50 Rs 174.00 Chennai Rs 3,106.00 Rs 177.00 Gurugram Rs 2,947.50 Rs 182.50 Noida Rs 2,930.00 Rs 183.50 Bengaluru Rs 3,021.00 Rs 177.00 Bhubaneswar Rs 3,114.50 Rs 175.50 Chandigarh Rs 2,954.50 Rs 181.50 Hyderabad Rs 3,191.00 Rs 176.00 Jaipur Rs 2,957.50 Rs 183.50 Lucknow Rs 3,052.50 Rs 183.50 Patna Rs 3,227.00 Rs 173.00 Thiruvananthapuram Rs 2,971.50 Rs 180.50

The latest reduction is expected to provide relief to restaurants, hotels, roadside eateries, catering services and other commercial users that depend on 19-kg LPG cylinders. Commercial LPG prices are revised on the first day of every month based on changes in international fuel prices.

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Domestic LPG prices remain unchanged

While commercial users have received relief, household LPG prices have not been revised.

A 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder continues to cost Rs 942 in Delhi, Rs 941.50 in Mumbai, Rs 968 in Kolkata and Rs 957.50 in Chennai. In other major cities, the rates remain Rs 994 in Hyderabad, Rs 944.50 in Bengaluru, Rs 979.50 in Lucknow, Rs 1,031.50 in Patna, Rs 939.50 in Noida and Rs 945.50 in Jaipur. Retail prices vary across states depending on local taxes.

July price cut follows June’s commercial LPG hike

The latest reduction comes a month after commercial LPG prices were increased.

According to PTI, OMCs had raised the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 42 on June 1, taking the Delhi retail price to Rs 3,113.50 from Rs 3,071.50. The June revision followed a steep increase in May, when commercial LPG prices rose by Rs 993, pushing rates to record levels.

PTI had also reported that the price of 5-kg free-trade LPG (FTL) cylinders was increased by Rs 11 in June, while domestic cooking gas prices remained unchanged despite rising international benchmark prices.

Government sources had then said household LPG prices were being shielded from global energy price volatility even as state-owned oil marketing companies faced substantial under-recoveries on domestic LPG sales. The rise in import costs was attributed largely to an increase in the Saudi Contract Price (CP), the benchmark used for pricing India’s LPG imports.