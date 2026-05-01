Commercial LPG prices were raised by Rs 993 per 19 kg cylinder on Friday — the steepest climb in a series of hikes announced since the beginning of 2026. This marks the third straight monthly increase as the Iran war surged in global energy prices. Domestic LPG rates were left unchanged after a Rs 60 increase in March, and petrol and diesel prices continue to remain frozen after a Rs 2 per-litre reduction in March last year.

According to details released by the state-owned Indian Oil Corporation, a 19-kg commercial LPG now costs a record Rs 3,071.5 in Delhi. Prices had also been raised by Rs 196 in April — after a Rs 114.5 hike on March 7 and a Rs 28 increase on March 1. Cylinders used by establishments such as hotels and restaurants have seen a substantial change in prices this year with rates climbing by Rs 1,491 since January 1.

The hike is also likely to raise operating costs for eateries and small businesses across the country.

City December 2025 price Current price (May 2026) Delhi Rs 1580.50 Rs 3071.50 Kolkata Rs 1684.00 Rs 3201.00 Mumbai Rs 1531.50 Rs 3,024.00 Chennai Rs 1739.50 Rs 3239.50

Visit the Indian Oil website to check the exact prices of LPG cylinders in your locality.

How have LPG prices changed since January 2026?

Commercial 19-kilogram LPG cylinders have seen prices surge by a whopping Rs 1,491 since January 1. The price had stood at Rs 1,580.50 for Delhi in December 2025, with minimal fluctuations for several months.

Data from the Indian Oil website shows six price revisions since the new year for this category. This is also the first time that prices have gone past the Rs 3,000 mark. The 19kg commercial LPG cylinders are now being sold for Rs 3071.50 in Delhi, Rs 3201 in Kolkata, Rs 3,024 in Mumbai and Rs 3239 in Chennai.

Domestic LPG cylinder prices have been changed only once this year, rising by Rs 60 from March 7 after remaining unchanged for multiple months. It currently stands at Rs 913 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi, Rs 939 in Kolkata, Rs 912.50 in Mumbai and Rs 928.50 in Chennai.

LPG prices surge in 2026: Commercial cylinders hit record Rs 3,071 in Delhi Commercial (19 kg) Domestic (14.2 kg) Note: The LPG cylinders are of different sizes and prices are not directly comparable. Prices also vary by city. Source: Indian Oil Corporation Data as of 01 May 2026 Express InfoGenIE | Financial Express

How exactly has the US-Israeli war against Iran impacted the supply and prices?

US and Israel strikes against Iran had triggered an escalating conflict across West Asia — leaving the global energy supply chain in tatters. Tehran had responded with a barrage of retaliatory strikes that severely impacted energy production in neighbouring Gulf countries. It also blocked the Strait of Hormuz through which a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies typically pass.

Missile strikes during the early weeks of the war had forced multiple energy facilities in the region to pause production and supply. In some cases, companies have also declared force majeure (a legal clause used when they cannot fulfill contracts due to unavoidable circumstances) after suffering damages that will take several years to repair and restore fully. A major example is the Ras Laffan in Qatar which was hit by Iranian missiles in mid-March. The attack knocked out approximately 17% of the Qatari production capacity.

Massive volumes of LPG and crude oil also remain stranded in the Persian Gulf due to the Strait of Hormuz blockade launched by Iran. Major suppliers have declared force majeure due to the ongoing blockade.