On Wednesday, the price of commercial LPG cylinders was increased by Rs 195.50, according to a report by Press Trust of India. The hike comes at a time when global oil prices are climbing due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. In Delhi, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has now reached Rs 2,078.50, as per state-run oil companies. In Kolkata, the jump is even higher at ₹218. The new rates have come into effect from April 1.

Since the conflict in West Asia began to intensify, oil prices have surged nearly 50 per cent, as supply chains have been disrupted. This ripple effect is now being felt in everyday expenses back home.

New LPG prices: What you will now pay in metro cities

Here’s how much a commercial and domestic LPG cylinder costs now in the four major metros:

Metros Commercial (Rs/19 kg cylinder) Domestic (Rs/14.2 kg cylinder) Delhi ₹ 2078.50 ₹ 913.00 Kolkata ₹ 2208.00 ₹ 939.00 Mumbai ₹ 2031.00 ₹ 912.50 Chennai ₹ 2246.50 ₹ 928.50

Commercial LPG gets costlier as oil prices surge

This isn’t the first increase in recent weeks. Just last month, on March 1, commercial LPG prices were raised by Rs 114.50 per cylinder. The latest jump adds more pressure, especially on hotels, eateries, and small vendors who rely heavily on these cylinders for daily operations. While businesses are feeling the pinch, there’s been no change in domestic LPG prices this time.

The cost of a 14.2-kg cooking gas cylinder, which most households use, remains unchanged at Rs 913 in Delhi. The last revision for domestic LPG was on March 7, when prices were increased by Rs 60 per cylinder.

What prices looked like just a day ago

If you compare this with rates on March 31, the difference is clear.

City Domestic (14.2 Kg) Commercial (19 Kg) Bengaluru ₹915.50 ₹1,958.00 Chennai ₹928.50 ₹2,043.50 Hyderabad ₹965.00 ₹2,105.50 Kolkata ₹939.00 ₹1,988.50 Mumbai ₹912.50 ₹1,836.00 New Delhi ₹913.00 ₹1,884.50

Petrol and diesel stay unchanged

State-owned companies like Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum revise LPG and aviation fuel prices on the first day of every month. These changes depend on global oil rates and currency fluctuations, which have been quite unstable lately.

Despite all this, petrol and diesel prices have not moved. They have remained steady since March last year, when prices were cut by Rs 2 per litre. At present, petrol costs Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi, while diesel is priced at Rs 87.62 per litre.

The rise in LPG prices comes amid the Iran war involving the US and Israel in the Middle East. It has shaken the oil market, with supply chains getting hit and fears of shortages growing. Because of this, oil prices have been rising sharply.