The commerce ministry has called a meeting of stakeholders in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) on Tuesday to discuss the harmonisation of various export promotion schemes and suggest reforms that could be incorporated into policy changes governing these zones.

The discussions on behalf of the ministry will be led by a committee constituted in February to undertake a background study on harmonising export promotion schemes such as SEZs, Export Oriented Units (EOUs), the Manufacture and Other Operations in Warehouse (MOOWR) scheme, which allows duty-free imports of raw materials and capital goods, and the Advance Authorisation scheme, which permits duty-free import of inputs.

The panel is also examining schemes such as the Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) scheme, which allows duty-free imports of machinery and capital goods, and the Duty-Free Import authorisation (DFIA) scheme, which permits duty-free imports of inputs.

These schemes overlap in several areas, and Tuesday’s discussions will focus on harmonising and modifying them to eliminate duplication and improve efficiency.

At the operational level, the meeting will discuss the reversal of duty benefits availed on imported inputs by SEZ units when they sell in the domestic market, with a view to aligning these practices with global norms.

Other issues on the agenda include allowing domestic tariff area (DTA) units to make payments in rupees for services procured from SEZs, the impact of free trade agreements (FTAs) on SEZs, measures to make SEZs more effective in supporting import substitution, proposed changes to the SEZ Act and Rules, and reforms related to free trade and warehousing zones (FTWZs).