Gurugram-based cybersecurity and digital risk management company Com Olho has received a 20-year patent from the Patent Office, Government of India, for a system and method aimed at crowdsourced cybersecurity threat identification and management, according to an official statement.

The patent covers an infrastructure that combines artificial intelligence (AI) with a managed network of vetted security researchers to facilitate continuous threat discovery, vulnerability validation and risk prioritisation.

The development comes as enterprises contend with increasingly dynamic digital environments spanning web applications, APIs, cloud infrastructure and third-party integrations. Traditional vulnerability assessments and penetration tests are generally conducted at periodic intervals, potentially leaving gaps as attack surfaces change.

“The fundamental challenge with cybersecurity today is that threats operate continuously, while security assessments are still largely periodic,” said Abhinav Bangia, founder and CEO of Com Olho. “A vulnerability does not wait for the next audit or scheduled penetration test. As applications, APIs and cloud environments change every day, enterprises need to move from periodic reassurance to continuous awareness.”

The company’s model combines AI-led automation with human researchers to identify and validate vulnerabilities across web applications, mobile platforms and critical digital infrastructure. AI systems are used for functions such as threat correlation, triage, duplicate detection, vulnerability validation and severity classification, while researchers provide contextual assessment and adversarial testing.

The need for faster vulnerability identification has grown as exploitation remains a significant route for cyberattacks. Google Mandiant’s M-Trends 2026 report found vulnerability exploitation to be the leading initial infection vector for the sixth consecutive year, accounting for 32% of intrusions.

“The future of cybersecurity will not be AI versus humans. It will be AI-augmented human intelligence,” Bangia said. “AI can provide the scale, speed and intelligence required to process an expanding volume of security signals, while human researchers bring the creativity and contextual judgement required to identify complex and evolving threats. The combination of the two can create a much stronger and more scalable security model.”

Com Olho said the patent adds to its intellectual property portfolio, which includes more than four patents, including earlier work related to digital fraud detection and digital governance. The company operates across sectors such as financial services, manufacturing, healthcare and critical digital infrastructure.