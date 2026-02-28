As electricity demand began rising from January levels and summer approaches, Coal India Limited has accumulated a combined coal availability of about 175.5 million tonne (MT) across pitheads, power plants and transit.

As of February 26, Coal India’s producing subsidiaries were holding 115 MTs of coal at pitheads, with the stock expected to increase further by the end of the fiscal year. At the consumption end, domestic coal-based thermal power plants were carrying nearly 55 MT of inventory as of 25 February, the highest level for this period. In addition, 5.5 MT of coal is currently in transit across goods sheds, washeries and ports.

Taken together, the cumulative accessible stock stands at approximately 175.5 MT. The build-up comes at a time when electricity consumption has begun trending upward after winter, ahead of the peak summer months when cooling demand typically pushes load higher.

Three-Tier Buffer

In parallel, Coal India reported 60.2 MTs of in-situ coal exposure at mines contributing around 90% of its annual output as of mid-February. This refers to coal already uncovered through overburden removal and available for extraction at short notice.

“The cumulative quantity of CIL’s pithead stock, plant stock at domestic coal-based thermal power stations and exposed coal in-situ provides strong operational assurance,” a senior Coal India official told FE.

Coal-fired generation continues to account for the bulk of India’s electricity supply, particularly during peak load periods. Adequate coal inventories at power plants are monitored closely during the pre-summer months to avoid supply constraints.

Import Substitution

The current stock position may also influence import decisions. International coal prices have shown an upward trend in February 2026, increasing procurement costs for imported fuel. Higher domestic availability could reduce immediate reliance on imports, especially for utilities that are not dependent on imported coal blends.

Power demand growth, supported by industrial activity and seasonal temperature variations, is expected to pick up further in the coming weeks. Inventory adequacy across pitheads, plants and transit corridors will remain a key variable in maintaining generation stability.